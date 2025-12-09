When is iOS 26.2 release date? When to update iPhone, iPad this month

Dec. 8, 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET

Have you upgraded your iPhone to iOS 26 yet, or still running iOS 18? Apple’s iOS 26.2 release date may come out today, Dec. 8, 2025, or this week, and the new iPhone and iPad updates have a slew of new features, changes and bug fixes. And this means that iOS 18 holdouts will have to upgrade soon.

Apple’s latest operating system update to the iPhone and iPad (iPadOS 26.2) possibly dropping today, but likely around Dec. 15 or Dec. 16, will bring improvements to the iPhone, from a Liquid Glass Lock Screen slider, Sleep Score tracking, an update to the Apple Podcast app and more. Miss a lot of your iPhone notifications? The new iOS update will let you set up your phone to have your camera’s flash light up when your get a notification. For iPad users, Split View has returned, and Slide Over has a new “drag and drop” feature.

Those with iOS 26-compatibile models of the iPhone 11 and onwards still running last year’s iOS 18 may have noticed Apple recently changed their default software update to iOS 26.1 under Settings — a sign that iOS 26.2 is coming out soon. Apple also dropped its release candidate (RC version) of their software update on Dec. 3 to developers to show their final product, meaning it’s ready for public release.

Here’s what to know about iOS 26.2 release time, date and more in New Jersey, and what new features are coming to your iOS 26-compatible iPhone and iPad.

When is iOS 26.2 coming out?

Get your iPhone ready for a software upgrade: Apple’s iOS 26.2 update will release as soon as today, Dec. 8, 2025, but likely no later than Monday, Dec. 15 or Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2025, per AppleHeadlines. Apple has stuck to early- to mid-December launches for their iOS updates, with their release candidate (RC version) often coming out the first week in December, and the launch the second week. iOS 26.2 RC version launched Dec. 3.

As of today, there are no reports indicating the update is delayed at all, meaning that the iOS 26.2 update likely won’t be bumped later in December or January 2026, per Forbes.

iOS 26.2; what’s new?

When iOS 26.2 comes out, there will be plenty of new features, such as a tweak to Liquid Glass’ transparency, the slider for the lock screen, new animations, the Reminders app will get a new feature, the sleep-tracking-system, Sleep Score, has been recalibrated, Apple Podcasts will see updates to their AI-powered features, as will Apple Music lyrics, Apple News, AirDrop, Freeform and more.

Some sources suspect that in addition to a general system polish and feature upgrades, iOS 26.2 will have better battery performance, according to AppleHeadlines.

Can I still use iOS 18? Is there an iOS 18 alternative?

Apple isn’t forcing users to update to iOS 26 and users have been able to stay on prior-generation versions of iOS since iOS 15; however, it doesn’t last forever. Apple appears to be “pushing” users to update to iOS 26, moving the newer software update in place of the iOS 18 version under Settings on their iPhones in recent days. Tech experts say customers who want to stay on top of security fixes will need to transition to iOS 26, though Apple still provides support for those only able to run iOS 18.

Can you downgrade iOS 26 to 18?

No. When you upgrade to iOS 26, Apple does not let you downgrade to iOS 18.

Will my iPhone work with iOS 26.2?

If you own an iPhone 11 or newer, then yes, the new iOS 26.2 update will work on your phone. Some advanced features, however, may only work on iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

When did iOS 26 come out?

The current version of iOS 26 is iOS 26.1, which released in November. iOS 26 was announced in June and released on Sept. 15, 2025.

Apple iOS 26 vs iOS 26.2; what’s different?

The newest Apple iOS 26.2 update (releasing mid-December) will polish and improve what iOS 26 set up in November for your iPhone. Essentially, you will get upgrades to design, file sharing, reminders, your sleep/health, apps (Podcasts and News) and performance. Bug fixes, potential battery life, stability and what matters to you daily are all being upgraded.

Why did Apple jump from iOS 18 to iOS 26?

Apple jumped from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to align the iPhone operating system with their other devices, including the iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, according to The Tab. It also aligns with the year the upgrade will mostly be used: 2026 (which somewhat aligns with how cars are released).

So technically, iOS 19 to iOS 25 will never exist.

Lori Comstock is a New Jersey-based journalist with the Mid-Atlantic Connect Team.