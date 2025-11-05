When Should Fantasy Managers Expect the Buccaneers WR To Return?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from their Week 9 bye hoping to get healthy after a stretch plagued by injuries across their offensive roster. Chris Godwin has been sidelined since Week 5 with a fibula issue. Will fantasy football managers finally have their veteran receiver available for the stretch run?

Chris Godwin Injury Update

Godwin missed the first three weeks of the season recovering from an ankle fracture sustained late in the 2024 campaign. The veteran receiver made his 2025 debut in Week 4, immediately seeing substantial playing time with an 80% snap share. He looked healthy and showed no visible limitations from the ankle injury that had kept him out.

Week 5 brought similar workload and snap counts, with Godwin once again playing close to 80% of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps. However, at some point during that game, he picked up a new injury reported as a fibula issue.

Godwin has not practiced or played since Week 5. The fibula injury has proven stubborn, keeping him out for four consecutive weeks heading into Tampa Bay’s bye. Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the injury at one point, clarifying that it’s not season-ending, which provides some long-term optimism but little clarity on a specific return timeline.

The Bucs are coming out of their bye week with high hopes of getting several injured players back on the field. The extra week of rest should theoretically benefit Godwin’s recovery, though the lack of recent updates makes his Week 10 status uncertain at best.

Tampa Bay’s first practice of the week takes place Wednesday afternoon. Bowles is also scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday, a deviation from his usual Monday routine. This schedule adjustment means fantasy managers won’t receive any official update on Godwin’s status until Wednesday at the earliest.

For now, the expectation should be that Godwin won’t play this week. The fact that Bowles hasn’t provided any encouraging updates coming out of the bye suggests the veteran receiver remains week-to-week. If Godwin does not practice on Wednesday, it will all but confirm his absence for Week 10.

Wednesday’s practice report becomes crucial for fantasy managers trying to plan their lineups. A limited practice participation would signal Godwin is close to returning, while any absence would indicate he needs more time to heal from the fibula issue.

Godwin’s Fantasy Outlook

The Bucs have been extremely shorthanded on offense without several key contributors available. Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and Godwin have all missed significant time, forcing Tampa Bay to rely heavily on depth pieces and role players.

Rookie Tez Johnson and veteran Sterling Shepard have been called upon for increased roles in the receiving corps. Both players have done their best to fill the void, but neither possesses the talent or experience to truly replace what Godwin brings to the offense when healthy.

Emeka Egbuka remains the clear WR1 in Tampa Bay’s passing attack and should continue seeing all the volume he can handle for as long as the injury situation persists. The rookie receiver should be back to 100% health after battling through a minor hamstring strain in the two games prior to the bye week. That extra week of rest should have him fully recovered and ready to shoulder the load.

Baker Mayfield will also likely lean more on tight end Cade Otton and that reliance should continue for as long as Godwin remains sidelined. Otton has emerged as one of Mayfield’s most trusted targets, providing a reliable underneath option that’s particularly valuable given the receiver injuries.

When Godwin does eventually return, he’ll immediately reclaim a significant role in Tampa Bay’s offense. Before the fibula injury, he was on pace to resume his status as one of the team’s primary receiving threats. His chemistry with Mayfield and ability to work all three levels of the field make him irreplaceable in this passing attack.

Fantasy managers holding Godwin should remain patient and monitor Wednesday’s practice report closely. If he’s able to practice in any capacity, there’s reason for optimism about a near-term return. However, another DNP would suggest fantasy managers need to continue exploring other options for at least one more week.