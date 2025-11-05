Rivian (RIVN) earnings Q3 2025

DETROIT – Rivian Automotive beat Wall Street’s expectations for the third quarter, as the company reported a its second quarterly gross profit this year thanks to a joint venture with Volkswagen and its software and services business. Here’s what Wall Street expected, based on average analysts’ estimates compiled by LSEG: Loss per share: 65 cents adjusted vs. a loss of 72 cents expected

65 cents adjusted vs. a loss of 72 cents expected Revenue: $1.56 billion vs. $1.5 billion expected Rivian stock was up more than 3% in extended trading Tuesday, after closing down 5.2% at $12.50 per share. The stock is off roughly 6% this year. Regarding its gross profit, which is closely watched by investors, the company reported $24 million during the third quarter, beating FactSet consensus estimates of a $38.6 million loss. Both the company’s automotive and software and services performed better than expected. “While we face near-term uncertainty from trade, tariffs, and regulatory policy, we remain focused on long-term growth and value creation,” Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe said Tuesday in the company’s shareholder letter.

Rivian’s gross profit included a $130 million loss in its automotive operations — which was a $249 million improvement from the same period a year earlier — that was offset by $154 million from its VW joint venture and software and services. Investors view gross profit as a key indicator of a business’s profitability before operating expenses, interest and taxes. Rivian maintained its previously lowered 2025 guidance that includes an adjusted earnings loss of between $2 billion and $2.25 billion, capital expenditures of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion and vehicle deliveries of 41,500 units to 43,500 units. It also reconfirmed a gross profit around breakeven, down from a modest profit target earlier in the year. The company also reaffirmed production timing of its new R2 midsize vehicle for the first half of next year at the company’s sole plant in Illinois. Rivian ended the third quarter with $7.7 billion in total liquidity, including nearly $7.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments that Scaringe said has it “really well positioned” for the R2 launch. Scaringe said Tuesday that the company does not expect concerns about rare earth minerals from China or chips from China-owned auto supplier Nexperia to delay production of the R2.

Rivian CEO Robert “RJ” Scaringe speaks at the launch of the Rivian R2 electric vehicle at the Rivian South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach, California, on March 7, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images