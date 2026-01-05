Where Will Uber Stock Be in 5 Years?

Uber’s strong financial performance is set to continue as management sees lots of potential for growth.

Progress by rivals in the autonomous vehicle market poses a threat, but so far this business has become a top partner in the space.

Shares are trading off their peak, presenting a solid buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Without a doubt, Uber (NYSE: UBER) is one of the most disruptive and innovative businesses, having spearheaded the ride-hailing trend. However, investors haven’t been pleased. This growth stock has risen by only 57% in the past five years (as of Dec. 30). That’s a disappointing outcome, especially when you consider that the S&P 500 index would’ve doubled your starting capital over the same time period.

Where will Uber be in five years? Investors can learn a lot by understanding both the bull and bear arguments.

Image source: Getty Images.

Many consumer-facing businesses are reporting slower revenue growth due to the tough macroenvironment. Households are being more critical about how they spend their money. And they’re constantly looking to receive better value. Despite this backdrop, Uber continues to thrive. Its financial results are notable.

Revenue and gross bookings were up 20% and 21%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30). Uber handled 3.5 billion trips in Q3, increasing 22% from the same period in 2024. There are now 189 million monthly active users.

What’s more, profitability is encouraging. Uber generated $1.1 billion in operating income last quarter, translating to an operating margin of 8%. The business also produces huge amounts of free cash flow.

Early in 2024, Uber’s management team revealed a three-year outlook, highlighted by a “high 30% to 40% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compound annual growth rate (CAGR),” according to CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. It’s not a stretch to believe that this forecast is attainable.

Uber’s core services still have lots of potential. And adjacent delivery spending within the grocery and retail categories presents a significant opportunity and could also drive more activity on the Uber app. Growing Uber One subscriptions is another lever that can bring on more power users.

To its credit, Uber is in a strong position right now. It has a massive user base, top-notch technical infrastructure, and a powerful network effect. It’s difficult to find faults with the business.