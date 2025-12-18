White Christmas Forecast: Thaw Ahead In Midwest, Northeast

These Cities Have A Chance At A White Christmas

A white Christmas is likely only for the usual spots in the upper Midwest and mountain West, but its chances are ticking upward for parts of the Northeast.

How it’s defined: Meteorologists define a “white Christmas” as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

It’s snow cover, not falling snow, that counts. So, if there’s no snow on the ground in the morning, and an inch of snow falls that afternoon or evening, it doesn’t count as a white Christmas.

The latest forecast: The map below shows our latest forecast. Areas in the darkest teal contour have the best chance of at least 1 inch of snow cover Christmas morning. Those in the light teal shading have a chance, but it’s not a guarantee.

Those in the gray contour, well, perhaps you can wish for one next year.

This forecast may change in the days leading up to Christmas morning. But, we expect this general shape to the Christmas snow cover.

It may be very close to the snow cover last Christmas, which was less expansive than average, with only 26% of the country having snow on the ground, according to NOAA.

A change in the Northeast: Our latest update has brought the “possible” contour southward along parts of the I-95 corridor including southern New England, the New York City Tri-State and much of Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

That’s because there are a pair of weather systems that could bring either snow, sleet or ice to the Northeast next week. The first could arrive Tuesday, mainly in the Hudson Valley and New England. The second could arrive as soon as Christmas Day a bit farther south.

The details of this forecast, particularly on the second system, remain highly uncertain and subject to change. But it at least introduces a “chance” of 1 inch of snow cover in these areas.

Last year, New York’s Central Park had its first white Christmas in 15 years.

What about all the current snow cover: This outlook may have some of you scratching your head.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic and I-95 corridor had their first snow of the season last weekend. And it’s been a snowy stretch since the weekend after Thanksgiving in a swath of the Midwest from Iowa and the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes. Springfield, Illinois (18.9 inches) is having its snowiest start to any “winter season” since 1893, with almost as much snowfall as they average an entire season through spring (21.8 inches).

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport has picked up almost as much snow as they did all last season, and it’s only mid-December.

It’s also been one of the top 10 coldest first halves of December on record for several Midwest and East cities, including Green Bay, Wisconsin, Cleveland and Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Warmer trend: First, a general warming trend is kicking off in much of the country that will last into Christmas week. That includes the snow-covered, recently cold Midwest.

Yes, there will be some cold fronts in the days ahead. But these cold air intrusions are expected to be increasingly pinned to the northern tier and won’t last as long as recent cold snaps in most areas.

That’s one reason why we expect the extent of snow cover in the Midwest to erode by the holiday.

One exception to this may be the Northeast, especially parts of New England, where stubbornly cool air may last into Christmas week, and after.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook From NOAA

Where snow may fall through Christmas: Given that warmer pattern, we don’t expect much snow in the eastern two-thirds of the nation except near the Canadian border and Great Lakes snowbelts.

But it’s not all bad news if you love a white Christmas.

We do expect more mountain snow in the West through Christmas, as the map below shows. That’s especially the case in the Cascades, Sierra and northern Rockies where recent record warmth and atmospheric rivers of rain have significantly depleted the snowpack. So, if you’re spending Christmas on a ski slope in these areas, you may feel like Santa has delivered.

Outlook Of Snowfall Potential Through Christmas

Jonathan Erdman is a senior meteorologist at weather.com and has been covering national and international weather since 1996. Extreme and bizarre weather are his favorite topics. Reach out to him on Bluesky, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.