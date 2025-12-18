Waterbury Car Accident Lawyer Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. Highlights Key Legal Guidance for Local Crash Victims

WATERBURY, CT – For anyone involved in a serious car accident in Connecticut, the aftermath can be overwhelming—especially in a city like Waterbury, where more than 4,500 collisions occurred in 2024 alone. Waterbury car accident lawyer Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( is providing vital insights into what injured residents should know following a crash, with a focus on protecting their health, rights, and ability to recover compensation.

As a dedicated Waterbury car accident lawyer, Dan Petroskey emphasizes that car crashes are not rare events. They are an unfortunate and frequent reality, with over 1,200 of last year’s Waterbury crashes resulting in injury or fatality. “A car accident can change everything in a single moment,” the firm notes in its comprehensive guide. “You’re facing medical bills, missed work, and pain that disrupts your entire routine.” This reality makes having the right legal guidance all the more important.

According to the Waterbury car accident lawyer, the first hours and days after a collision can make or break a claim. Petroskey urges accident victims to act quickly—calling 911, filing a police report, and seeking immediate medical care are critical first steps. In Connecticut, the responding officer’s PR-1 crash report becomes a foundational document in any legal or insurance case. “Symptoms like dizziness, neck pain, or confusion can show up after adrenaline fades. Noting them at the scene helps your medical providers connect care to the collision,” the guide advises.

The role of a Waterbury car accident lawyer extends far beyond filing paperwork. Petroskey and his team at DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. assist clients with every step of the recovery and claims process—from gathering medical records to working with insurers and pursuing legal action if needed. He describes the firm’s approach as local, tailored, and persistent, grounded in a deep understanding of Waterbury’s roads, law enforcement practices, and insurance trends.

Petroskey points to the importance of evidence collection as a core part of building a strong case. He advises victims to document the crash scene thoroughly: “Your phone is a powerful evidence tool,” the firm notes, stressing the need for photos, dashcam footage, and witness contact information. This evidence can directly influence the strength of a claim, especially when fault is disputed or when comparative negligence rules are in play under Connecticut’s 51% bar statute.

In cases involving more complex causes—such as poor road conditions, defective vehicle parts, or impaired drivers—Dan Petroskey highlights how the firm navigates the specific Connecticut statutes that apply. Whether dealing with state-maintained highways like I-84 or municipal streets within Waterbury, his approach ensures that notice and filing requirements are met under the appropriate laws, such as C.G.S. § 13a-144 or § 13a-149.

For many injured drivers, one of the most stressful aspects of the process is dealing with insurance companies. Petroskey warns that not all insurers are quick to act in good faith. He outlines how DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. helps clients manage first-party and third-party claims, pushing back against lowball offers and unnecessary disclosure demands. “Our team can handle communications with your and the other driver’s insurer and push back on predatory practices,” the article states.

If a claim cannot be resolved through negotiation, litigation may be necessary. Petroskey is well-versed in the procedures of the Waterbury Judicial District, including the court’s civil track, discovery process, and alternative dispute resolution practices. He explains how the legal system provides multiple avenues for resolution—through mediation, arbitration, or trial—and ensures that clients are well-prepared no matter how far their case needs to go.

What truly sets Dan Petroskey’s work apart is the way he combines legal understanding with accessibility. His firm offers free consultations, contingency-based representation, and flexibility for those recovering from serious injuries—including virtual visits and after-hours appointments. His aim is clear: take the legal pressure off the client so they can focus on healing.

Anyone who has been involved in a car accident in the Waterbury area can turn to Dan Petroskey and DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. for reliable legal assistance, from gathering evidence to navigating Connecticut’s insurance and court systems. The team works with each client’s goals in mind—whether that means a fast, fair settlement or a strong litigation strategy in Superior Court.

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Connecticut law firm serving clients throughout Waterbury and the surrounding communities. Led by attorney Dan Petroskey, the firm focuses on personal injury claims, with a particular focus on car accidents and crash-related injuries. The team is committed to helping residents navigate complex legal processes with clear guidance, steady communication, and results-driven representation.

