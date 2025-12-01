Whitney Leavitt to Star in Holiday Rom-Com ‘All For Love’ (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW Whitney Leavitt is filming and executive producing her first movie, a holiday rom-com due out in 2026

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is set to portray a single-and-searching young podcaster named Winona

The news of her feature film debut comes on the heels of her casting as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Next up for Whitney Leavitt, movie magic!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 32, is adding lead actress and executive producer to her rapidly expanding Hollywood resume. PEOPLE has a first look at Leavitt starring in an upcoming holiday movie, due out next year.

Not long after the reality and social media star ended her run on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Leavitt has begun production on All For Love, a romantic comedy by Ninth House Productions that marks the reality star’s first ever feature film.

Whitney Leavitt.

Fred Hayes/Disney via Getty



Set for a holiday 2026 release, All For Love centers on Leavitt’s character Winona, a popular young podcaster who is tasked with trying to find love on the internet.

Enter Luke, played by actor Jesse Kove. He and Winona happen to meet in real life and sparks fly as the rugged renovator and event space owner fixes up a venue for her grandmother. In images released the pair get extra close over a tangle of Christmas lights.

Whitney Leavitt; Jesse Kove.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Corine Solberg/Getty



News of this gig comes on the heels of another recent big announcement. Leavitt is set to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the upcoming production of Chicago, following in the footsteps of many stars who’ve stepped into the iconic role.

Her run begins performances Feb. 2, 2026, at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City for a six-week limited engagement through March 15, 2026. And she’s no stranger to the story.

Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas, Dancing with the Stars.

Disney/Eric McCandless



While on DWTS Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas performed an Argentine Tango to the show’s iconic “Cell Block Tango” number, earning a perfect score of 40/40 for their performance.

In recent interviews Leavitt has been open about her love of acting, even commenting on wanting to star in a live-action version of Anastasia.

Whitney Leavitt and husband Conner Leavitt with their 3 kids in August 2025.

Whitney Leavitt/Instagram



The Utah-based millennial, wife, and mom of three first gained recognition and a devoted fanbase thanks to her comedic and family-friendly posts on social media. Then came fame with Mormon Wives, which just wrapped its third season.

With multiple high-profile projects under her belt and in the works, she’s quickly proving her staying power.

“I feel like everything that I’ve been manifesting feels more within reach,” the star told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Like I can see it and it’s there and I’m reaching it and I’m going after it and I’m just so grateful.”