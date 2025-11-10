Who Is Marcus Mariota’s Wife? All About Kiyomi Cook

NEED TO KNOW Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota met his wife, Kiyomi Cook, in college

The couple began dating in 2015 and tied the knot six years later

Mariota and Cook welcomed their daughter, Makaia, in 2022

No one believes in Marcus Mariota as much as his wife, Kiyomi Cook.

“I don’t like to say I ever get nervous,” Cook said during the first season of Netflix’s docuseries Quarterback, which premiered in 2023. “To me, if you can get the ball in Marcus’ hand, I always believe that there’s a chance.”

The Washington Commanders quarterback, who was the No. 2 pick overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, met his future wife in 2014 at the University of Oregon. He played for the university’s football team, and Cook played for the women’s soccer team.

The following year, the couple went public with their relationship and were seen together at an NFL Draft party in Honolulu. In 2020, Mariota proposed, and a year later, they got married. In December 2022, they welcomed a daughter, Makaia.

When Mariota isn’t playing football, he’s often spending time with his family. In April 2023, he posted photos on Instagram of his wife and daughter on the beach with their two dogs. On Christmas Day in 2022, he posted another Instagram family photo with everyone wearing matching pajamas.

Aside from the occasional social media post, the pair are relatively private, and Cook maintains a low profile herself.

So, who is Marcus Mariota’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Kiyomi Cook and her relationship with the NFL player.

Cook grew up in Oregon

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook in 2021.

Cook was born to Karl and Carol Cook in 1993 and raised in Gresham, Ore., alongside her sister Kerri.

According to her Oregon Ducks Soccer profile, she attended Sam Barlow High School and played for the school’s soccer team. As a high school athlete, she made all-state and all-conference in 2008.

She played soccer in college and worked as a soccer coach

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook in 2021.

Cook attended the University of Oregon, where she studied human physiology and psychology, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then earned a master’s degree in exercise and nutrition science at Lipscomb University in Nashville.

While at Oregon, Cook played for their soccer team, and her main position was a midfielder. After graduating from college, Cook worked as a soccer coach in Nashville from 2015 to 2020. She worked at the University School of Nashville from 2015 to 2019 and at Father Ryan High School from 2016 to 2020, according to LinkedIn.

Cook and Mariota met in college

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook in 2022.

Mariota attended the University of Oregon at the same time as Cook, and they met in 2014. They went on to make their relationship public in 2015. They were seen together in Honolulu at an NFL Draft party that year, according to a post on X from Hawaii News Now.

The Tennessee Titans player also confirmed that he was living with Cook in Nashville during a February 2016 interview with The Tennessean.

“We don’t have a whole lot of [free] time,” he said at the time. “But I went down on Broadway for a little bit, just to hang out at some of the — like Acme Feed & Seed and I think it’s called Tootsies. Anyway, we kind of just got to see Broadway a little bit and heard a lot of music at the country bars. It was a lot of fun … We’re still kind of exploring.”

She married Mariota in 2021

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook with their families in 2022.

In June 2020, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Mariota had proposed to Cook. They got married in Hawaii the following year, per USA Today.

Around 100 people attended the ceremony, including Logan Ryan, who played for the Tennessee Titans alongside Mariota from 2017 to 2019. Ryan paid tribute to the newlyweds on Instagram, posting photos of himself with them and wishing them both “nothing but eternal happiness.”

Cook and Mariota have a daughter

Marcus Mariota, Kiyomi Cook and their daughter, Makaia, in 2023.

In December 2022, Mariota and Cook welcomed their first child together, as OregonLive reported. Mariota’s foundation, Motiv8, later shared a photo of the couple with their newborn on Instagram, sharing that they named her Makaia Kei Mariota.

Mariota and Cook are also parents to two dogs. In April 2023, Mariota’s foundation shared a photo on Instagram of the pair walking with their dogs on the beach as Cook held their daughter.

Cook is active in her husband’s foundation

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook arrive at the 5th annual NFL Honors in 2016.

In 2016, Cook volunteered for Habitat for Humanity alongside her husband and his parents, as The Tennessean reported.

They helped to build a home for a local family. “I just like being a part of the community and this is a great way to get involved,” Mariota told the outlet. “We have some free time in the offseason and this is a good way to spend it. I got to meet the family when we started working and it’s all about giving them a roof over their heads and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Cook also serves as the social media director of her husband’s foundation, Motiv8. Mariota established the nonprofit during this first year in the NFL, and its mission is to “empower today’s youth through academics and the power of sport.”