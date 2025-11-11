Who plays football tonight? What time is NFL Monday Night Football on TV?

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Green Bay Packers for a Monday Night Football matchup.

The Week 10 game is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Viewers can watch the game on ABC and ESPN or stream it on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Entering the game, the Eagles have a 6-2 record, while the Packers are 5-2-1.

Green Bay Packers: 5-2-1

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.