Best YouTube TV alternatives to watching NHL games on ESPN Unlimited for free today

YouTube TV customers are still waiting on an update to the ongoing dispute with ESPN, which means NHL fans who may have been hoping for the addition of ESPN Unlimited hockey games to their YouTube TV lineup are still out of luck. The good news is, there are plenty of free (and legal) alternatives to YouTube TV for watching NHL games, most of which air nationwide on ESPN Unlimited.

The National Hockey League has a unique deal with ESPN/Disney which makes the vast majority of regular season hockey matchups available to stream live with ESPN Unlimited, even if you’re an out-of-market fan. ESPN Unlimited was not previously available with YouTube TV, and its inclusion with the service is part of what caused the dispute between Google-owned YouTube TV and Disney-owned ESPN in the first place. However, several other YouTube TV competitors, including fuboTV and DirecTV, do include ESPN Unlimited with their subscription, and even offer free trials that will allow new subscribers to access ESPN Unlimited-exclusive games for free.

Here are your options to watch NHL games on ESPN Unlimited for free during the ESPN/YouTube TV dispute.

Where can I still watch ESPN Unlimited?

FuboTV and DirecTV currently includes ESPN Unlimited as part of their programming, in addition to other ESPN channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. They also both offer free trials, so you can sign up and start enjoying the service cost-free, before deciding whether to continue your subscription.

Here’s what each service offers.

BEST BET: fuboTV (free trial)

fuboTV is a comprehensive live TV streaming service that offers more than 230 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, unlimited Cloud DVR and the ability to watch on up to 10 streams at once. Crucially, it even includes ESPN Unlimited in its base pricing, which you can enjoy during your trial. It has a sports focus, and even has its own exclusive fubo Sports channels that carry exclusive international soccer games and other sports. For a limited time, fuboTV is offering its first month for just $54.99 after your free trial. After that, the price is $84.99 per month.

DirecTV is comparable to fuboTV, from a sports fans perspective, but fans will need to subscribe to the second tier “Choice” package to get access to SEC Network, ACC Network and other specialized sports networks.

CHEAPEST: ESPN Unlimited

The only problem with this option is that ESPN Unlimited does not offer a free trial on its own. However, if you prefer a more a-la-carte approach to your streaming services, and don’t need all the extra channels that fubo and DirecTV offer, a direct subscription to ESPN Unlimited is the most cost-effective way to get comprehensive NHL coverage long-term. The service costs $29.99 per month, and includes live streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network and exclusive content formerly only available with ESPN+. It can also be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for more savings.

What NHL games are not included on ESPN Unlimited?

The vast majority of hockey games are available live with ESPN Unlimited, however, there are select weekly games on TNT/truTV/HBO Max, and on NHL Network, that are not included in that lineup.

What about StreamEast?

StreamEast was free for streaming sports, but it was inconsistent and illegal, but it was shut down by the federal government at the start of the new NFL Season. Replacements like CrackStreams 2.0 and MethStreams have sprung up in its place, but they are similarly unreliable, risky and illegal. DirecTV and Fubo are reliable streaming platforms where you can watch college football — or any live sports — for free.

Which games are on ESPN Unlimited this week?

Here’s the schedule for NHL games on ESPN Unlimited this week. Access to DirecTV, fuboTV or ESPN Unlimited grants access to all games. All times ET:

Monday, November 10

Predators @ Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Islanders @ Devils, 7 p.m.

Blue Jackets @ Oilers, 8 p.m.

Panthers @ Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 11

Kings @ Canadiens, 6:30 p.m.

Capitals @ Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m.

Stars @ Senators, 6:30 p.m.

Flames @ Blues, 7:30 p.m.

Sharks @ Wild, 8 p.m.

Blue Jackets @ Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

Jets @ Canucks, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12

Oilers @ Flyers, 7 p.m.

Sabres @ Mammoth, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

Capitals @ Panthers, 6:30 p.m.

Ducks @ Red Wings, 6:30 p.m.

Stars @ Canadiens, 6:30 p.m.

Kings @ Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m.

Bruins @ Senators, 7 p.m.

Oilers @ Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.

Sharks @ Flames, 8:30 p.m.

Sabres @ Avalanche, 8:30 p.m.

Jets @ Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

Islanders @ Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, November 14

Canucks @ Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m.

Flyers @ Blues, 7:30 p.m.

Islanders @ Mammoth, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 15

Lightning @ Panthers, 4:30 p.m.

Ducks @ Wild, 5:30 p.m.

Oilers @ Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m.

Sabres @ Red Wings, 6:30 p.m.

Devils @ Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Maple Leafs @ Blackhawks, 6:30 p.m.

Kings @ Senators, 6:30 p.m.

Rangers @ Blue Jackets, 6:30 p.m.

Flyers @ Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Knights @ Blues, 7:30 p.m.

Sharks @ Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

Jets @ Flames, 10 p.m.

Why did YouTube TV blackout ESPN channels?

Disney’s contract with YouTube TV expired Thursday, October 30, at midnight, and negotiations to renew the contract have not been going well between Disney and Google, the company that owns YouTube TV. Since an agreement could not be reached, all Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network, SEC Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FX and some local ABC affiliates, went dark on YouTube TV beginning Friday, October 31.

Disney was involved in a similar dispute with Spectrum in 2023, and again with DirecTV in 2024 in the midst of the college football and NFL seasons.

The blackout impacts customers’ ability to watch everything from college and professional sports to their favorite entertainment programs. According to Golf.com, the core of the dispute is that Google believes ESPN is asking for too much in carriage fees, while Disney claims that YouTube TV is demanding a better rate than any of its competitors, such as DirecTV, Hulu and fuboTV.