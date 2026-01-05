Who’s in, who’s out for Week 18?

Updated Jan. 4, 2026, 2:54 p.m. CT

The Chicago Bears will battle the Detroit Lions in the Week 18 regular-season finale, where Chicago has an opportunity to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC while getting revenge over Detroit for their Week 2 blowout loss.

The Bears and Lions will announce their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, or roughly 1:55 p.m. CT. This post will update as more information on player availability is known and official game-day inactives for Week 18 are announced.

The Bears have several players with injury designations ahead of the game, including wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot), safety Jaquan Brisker (illness), left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee/quad), cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion).

Who are Bears’ inactives?

WR Rome Odunze

OT Ozzy Trapilo

QB Case Keenum

DB Nick McCloud

LB Ruben Hyppolite III

DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Who are Lions’ inactives?

LB Alex Anzalanoe

OL Kayode Awosika

S Thomas Harper

WR Dominic Lovett

DL Alim McNeill

OL Penei Sewell

Will Rome Odunze play in Week 17?

Receiver Rome Odunze has missed the last four games with a foot injury, including reaggravating said injury during warmups back in Week 15. Odunze returned to practice for the first time in a few weeks on Friday, where he was a limited participant, and he’s officially questionable. Odunze told reporters that he wants to play, but “I’m following their plan.” Odunze said his status is still “up in the air” but noted he “felt pretty good” out on the practice field Friday. NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the NFL on FOX pregame show that Odunze will not play against the Lions.

Will Jaquan Brisker play vs. Lions?

Last week, the Bears were struck by the flu bug, which impacted many players. Safety Jaquan Brisker is the latest, popping up on the injury report with an illness that caused him to miss Friday’s practice. He’s officially questionable for Week 18, so we’ll see if he’s healthy enough to give it a go. For what it’s worth, Brisker has played in every game this season, and he’s one game away from playing an entire season for the first time in his four-year NFL career.

Will Luther Burden III play in Week 17?

Rookie receiver Luther Burden III had a breakout showing in the Bears’ prime-time shootout loss to the 49ers, where he totaled 138 yards and one touchdown. But Burden injured his quad on the final play of the game. Luckily, it wasn’t a serious injury, and he practiced this week leading up to the game. In fact, he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game and will suit up against the Lions.

Will Ozzy Trapilo play in Week 17?

Rookie Ozzy Trapilo has quietly stabilized the left tackle position along Chicago’s improved offensive line, so his availability for the regular-season finale is important. Trapilo landed on the injury report this week with knee and quad injuries, which held him limited all week in practice. He’s officially questionable against the Lions. If he can’t go, it would be Theo Benedet getting the starting nod.

