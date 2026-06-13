Arsenal exploring deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

Sources believe a deal for the 24-year-old could be possible for around €40million (£34.5m, $46.3m).

A move for Tzolis would not impact Arsenal’s interest in recruiting Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or an alternative target, as work continues to strengthen their attack.

Tzolis’ Club Brugge contract runs until June 2029 after he signed fresh terms in July 2025, shortly before Crystal Palace made an offer to sign him.

The 32-time Greece international has scored 43 goals for Club Brugge across two seasons, having found the net 23 times for Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2. Bundesliga in 2023-24.

Asked by Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad last month what sort of team could convince him to leave Club Brugge, Tzolis replied: “It will have to be a Champions League team from England, Germany, Spain, or Italy. Or well, if PSG comes knocking, I’ll probably go too, right? (laughs) Then I’ll say I love France. But only PSG is a better option in France than Club Brugge. There might be a few more possibilities in the Premier League.”

Tzolis started his career at hometown club PAOK before joining Norwich City in 2021. He made 14 Premier League appearances for the club in his debut season but did not become a regular at Carrow Road, and joined Dutch side FC Twente on loan the following campaign, before later moving to Dusseldorf.

The Athletic reported this week on Arsenal’s search for a new left winger. The club made an enquiry about Juventus’ 21-year-old Turkey international Kenan Yildiz. They were informed in no uncertain terms that Yildiz was not for sale, and are consequently pursuing other options.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last month but were edged out by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the Champions League final.

Arsenal aim to refresh attacking options

Analysis by Arsenal correspondent James McNicholas

Arsenal have targeted the left wing as an area to strengthen this summer.

There is a question mark over the long-term futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, whose contracts are both currently due to expire in 2027.

While Arsenal still have other attacking targets in their sights, a move for Tzolis would appear to be part of an attempt to refresh Arteta’s attacking options.

The Greece international has already earned Champions League experience, including playing the full match in Club Brugge’s three-goal defeat against Arsenal in December 2025.

‘An output merchant Arteta will crave’

Analysis by data analyst Mark Carey

It is little surprise that Europe’s elite sides have been alerted to Tzolis’s talent after the season he has had.

A return of 17 goals and 23 (yes, twenty-three) assists for Club Brugge put him far above any of his peers in the Belgian Pro League last season — with an attacking output that looks poised for the next level as he enters his peak years.

Tzolis has scored over 20 goals in each of the most recent three seasons (Jasper Jacobs / BELGA / AFP via Getty Images)

Tzolis has primarily operated on the left flank in Belgium but like any good forward, he does possess the ability to play anywhere across the front line. As a diminutive, right-footed winger, the Greek is not simply a dribble merchant who drops a shoulder at the first opportunity. Instead, there is an efficiency in the way he operates, often looking to make the best decision for the team when committing his opponent — or indeed releasing a shot and setting up a team-mate.

Arsenal are able to delve into the market from a position of strength, but the left side of attack was arguably one of the Premier League champions’ weakest areas last season. Neither Martinelli nor Trossard provided prolific attacking numbers, but Tzolis’s profile could be the output merchant that Mikel Arteta will crave.