Why “Late Night With Seth Meyers” isn’t new this week

Late Night With Seth Meyers won’t be pumping out new episodes this week.

Instead, NBC’s talk show will air reruns for all of Christmas week, the network announced. While loved ones gather this holiday season, night owls seeking something to watch can still feast on episodes of the show that previously aired in October and November of this year.

On Monday, this means checking out the episode that first aired Oct. 6, which features Roofman star Kirsten Dunst and Tony Shalhoub, who was promoting his new travel food series Breaking Bread.

Tuesday’s episode originally premiered Oct. 7, and boasts an interview with Dunst’s costar Channing Tatum, Megan Moroney plugging her single “6 Months Later,” and chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who teaches Meyers how to make shrimp and squash while sipping on cucumber mint martinis.

Wednesday’s episode on Christmas Eve is pre-empted. Then, on Christmas, the episode that debuted Nov. 27 airs. That episode, per the synopsis, fittingly features Meyers family members Hilary, Larry, and Josh talking about traveling to Pittsburgh with Seth and his kids, Josh bringing his Gavin Newsom impersonation to Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the time Seth failed his scooter test while on a family vacation in Bermuda.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC Seth Meyers hosting ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

And, lastly, the episode for Friday, which was first broadcast on Oct. 10, showcases interviews with If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne, Major League Baseball stars Sean Casey and Mark DeRosa, and Caleb Hearon, who plugs his debut comedy special, Model Comedian.

While airing reruns during holiday weeks is not a new practice for late-night television, this particular break comes at the end of a rough year for the format. However, compared to the turmoil at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (which was canceled in July, and will air its final episodes in May) and Jimmy Kimmel Live (which was suspended for several days in September), Late Night has arguably fared all right.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump couldn’t leave out Meyers or his show from all the brouhaha, which he slammed on social media multiple times this year. Most recently, the president called for Meyers’ firing on Truth Social in November.

Meyers responded on the next episode of his show, noting, as he’s done many times before, that he’s not bothered by the president’s rants. “I take no issue with the president voicing his displeasure with my show,” the comedian said. “That is his right and, on a lot of nights, he’s got a point.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

