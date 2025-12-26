Mexico seizes Olympic medals, motorcycles in raids seemingly linked to hunt for Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results.

Mexican authorities say they’ve seized motorcycles, Olympic medals and drugs in a series of raids — a move seemingly linked to the hunt for Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding.

The operation amounts to the most significant series of moves publicly acknowledged by Mexico that appear to be in connection with the manhunt for the alleged cartel-linked drug lord.

The government’s statement didn’t identify Wedding by name, but said the raids targeted a foreign former Olympian listed among U.S. authorities’ most wanted fugitives.

Only Wedding — who was born in Thunder Bay, Ont., and competed in snowboarding at the 2002 Olympic Games in Utah — fits the bill. Mexican media also named the 44-year-old as the target of the operation.

The statement from Mexico’s security secretariat said four properties were raided in Mexico City and the nearby state of Mexico, a region that includes some of the capital’s suburbs.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including Mexico’s navy, national guard and federal agents from the attorney general’s office, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) .

Mexican authorities said items seized included:

62 high-end motorcycles.

Two vehicles.

Two Olympic medals.

Methamphetamine.

Marijuana.

Works of art.

Ammunition.

Documents.

Who the medals belong to isn’t clear. Wedding finished 24th in the parallel giant slalom event in 2002 and did not return to the Olympics.

Allegations of drug smuggling linked to murders

U.S. authorities and the RCMP have said Wedding later turned to a life of crime and built a billion-dollar drug-smuggling empire linked to dozens of murders. He’s believed to be hiding in Mexico.

The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $15 million US for information leading to Wedding’s capture.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently said Wedding uses luxury cars, motorcycles, properties, front companies and cryptocurrency as part of a “complex web” of assets to shield his vast wealth.

Last month, the FBI in Miami seized an ultra-rare Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Roadster, estimated to be worth $13 million. A CBC News investigation found the car had been purchased by Rolan Sokolovski, a Toronto jeweller identified by U.S. authorities as one of Wedding’s chief money launderers.

U.S. investigators have also previously hinted at Wedding’s possible connection to the Mexican capital and the nearby state of Mexico.

A number of paintings were also among the items seized by Mexican authorities. (Mexican government)

The FBI told CBC in August that it had launched a social media campaign focused on the capital’s suburbs in central Mexico, seeking to elicit tips on Wedding’s hideout.

“We believe that there are potentially people in that area who have information about his whereabouts,” FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said at the time.

A CBC review of public records found Daniela Alejandra Acuna Macias, named by U.S. authorities as Wedding’s Colombian-born girlfriend, has an address listed in the region, just beyond the western edge of Mexico City.

The area is only a short drive from the Santa Fe business district, which — according to an analysis by CBC’s visual investigations unit — is where Wedding was seen wearing a blue cap and white T-shirt in a 2024 picture released by the FBI.

According to court records, Wedding met with his alleged right-hand man, Andrew Clark, and drug trafficker-turned-FBI witness Jonathan Acebedo-Garcia in a Mexico City coffee shop in January 2024.

Montreal-born Acebedo-Garcia was assassinated in Colombia a year later in a brazen shooting that U.S. prosecutors say was orchestrated by Wedding.