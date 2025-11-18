Will Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial be delayed and relocated?

Lindsay Clancy will be back in court virtually to seek a delay and change of venue in her murder trial, of which she is charged with in the deaths of her three young children.

Second Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said during a short virtual hearing Friday, Nov. 14, that she would be filing an opposition to the change in venue. The next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy is being held at Tewksbury Hospital and will appear via Zoom at the hearing, as decided by Plymouth Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan.

Authorities accuse Clancy, 35, of strangling her children at her home in Duxbury in January 2023, then jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to take her own life. As a result, she is paralyzed from the waist down.

Her case is being heard in Plymouth Superior Court and the trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 9, 2026. The trial has been rescheduled twice.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington recently requested that the trial be pushed back again to May 11, 2026. Reddington said there were several pre-trial matters to settle, including an evaluation of Clancy by government doctors and consultations with a toxicologist and psychopharmacologist.

In a separate motion, Reddington also argued that the trial should be moved to Suffolk County because the media coverage has “the potential to create a jury pool that has an extremely biased prejudicial opinion of the defendant.”

Friday’s short virtual hearing served as a precursor to a future discussion about logistics in getting Clancy physically in the courthouse. Therefore, Sullivan decided not to have Clancy appear at Plymouth Superior Court in person on Nov. 18.

The judge felt that it would be best for all parties, including the sheriff’s office and court personnel, to gather and decide issues like transportation and security during the trial. According to a motion by the defense for accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Clancy would need to be transported by ambulance.

Sullivan said the time would also be used as a status update.

“I think we’ll be able to kind of really set – if we are going to move the case – a hard date in regards to that,” he said.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to be put in touch with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org.

