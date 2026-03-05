The School Spirits Season 3 finale challenges everything we thought we knew about Split River and the afterlife. There are so many twists and turns that we nearly lost track. Not to mention, it ends on a truly wild cliffhanger, which we’ve come to expect from the Paramount+ drama. (Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for School Spirits Season 3 Episode 8, “Dawn of the Deb.”)

Not only do we find out that the ghosts can finally leave the boundaries of Split River High, but the villainous, body-snatching ghost Van Heidt has possessed Maddie’s mom (Maria Dizzia). Plus, half of the dead crew is stuck on the ghost road, and there’s no telling if Maddie (Peyton List) will be able to reach them again.

We asked executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud, and Nate Trinrud all of our most pressing questions, but a major one remains: Will School Spirits return for Season 4? TV Insider has all the latest updates on its renewal status below.

Has School Spirits been renewed for Season 4?

As of the Season 3 finale, which aired on March 4, Paramount+ hasn’t revealed School Spirits‘ status. That doesn’t mean all hope isn’t lost: Last time around, the Season 2 finale dropped on March 6, and the streamer announced that a third season was coming about two weeks later.

When will School Spirits Season 4 premiere?

If it follows the same renewal timeline as last time, we’d expect an early 2027 premiere date for Season 4. Historically, new School Spirits episodes have arrived any time between late January and March.

Which cast members would return for School Spirits Season 4?

Since the show has yet to be greenlit for a fourth season, the cast members are unconfirmed. It’s expected, however, that List would return as Maddie and Kristian Ventura as Simon. The rest of the living crew, played by Spencer MacPherson (Xavier), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), and Rainbow Wedell (Claire), would likely reprise their roles.

As for the ghost gang, Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Nick Pugliese (Charley), Ci Hang Ma (Quinn), and Miles Elliot (Yuri) would also probably return, per where their stories leave off in Season 3. Milo Manheim‘s Wally Clark would likely appear, too, even though he’s trapped on the ghost road with Janet (Jess Gabor), Dawn (RaeAnne Boon), and Dave (Danny Mac).

L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, RaeAnne Boon as Dawn, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in ‘School Spirits’ Season 3

Paramount+

However, Manheim has booked Disney’s Tangled live-action remake, so we aren’t completely sure about his status. Tangled is rumored to start filming later this year, though its timeline hasn’t been confirmed by any official sources. Manheim’s casting was announced in January 2026.

However, creator Megan Trinrud said there’s more to explore with Wally and Maddie’s relationship if the show is renewed. “It’s going to be interesting to see what the challenges are that they would have to overcome, if they can overcome them, or if it is a thing where, sometimes, you don’t get to say a proper goodbye and say, ‘This is it. It was beautiful, and I love you, but it’s over,’” she said. “Sometimes things just happen, and you can’t control them.”

Dizzia, who plays Maddie’s mom, will likely return based on that huge finale cliffhanger. Michael Adamthwaite, who plays Van Heidt in his original body, might show up again, too.

Mr. Martin’s fate is one of the only ones that remain unclear as of the finale, so we aren’t sure what that means for Josh Zuckerman‘s potential return. We’ll have to wait and see if Season 3’s new additions, Jennifer Tilly (Dr. Hunter-Price), Ari Dalbert (Kyle), and Erika Swayze (Livia) come back.

The same goes for recurring guest stars Patrick Gilmore (Mr. Anderson), Alex Zahara (Principal Hartman), Ian Tracey (Sheriff Baxter), and Zack Calderon (Diego).

What do you want to see in a potential School Spirits Season 4? What did you think of the Season 3 finale? Tell us in the comments below!

