Winners, Spreads, Totals, and Props (2026)

The Premier League is one of the most popular soccer leagues in the world, attracting fans and bettors from all across the globe.? This guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of Premier League betting, showing you how to wager on everything from title futures to individual matchups. You’ll find out how Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook keeps you connected to every kick, tackle, and goal, with fair odds and robust betting markets.

Matchweek 26 of 38 results

Arsenal drew 1-1 vs. Brentford

Aston Villa won 1-0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City won 3-0 vs. Fulham

Burnley won 3-2 vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool won 1-0 vs. Sunderland

Leeds United drew 2-2 vs. Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth won 2-1 vs. Everton

Newcastle United won 2-1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United drew 1-1 vs. West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 0-0 vs. Nottingham Forest

Understanding Premier League Betting Odds

Premier League betting odds do two things: they tell you how much you could win on a successful bet, and they signal which outcomes are most likely. Hard Rock Bet updates these odds constantly, so you’re always seeing the most up-to-date lines.

The Premier League season runs from August to May, delivering nearly ten months of betting opportunities. Unlike many American sports that have extended off-seasons, Premier League matches light up screens almost every weekend, plus midweek fixtures. This means there’s almost always a game to dive into, even when other major leagues are on hiatus.

Popular Premier League Betting Markets Explained

Premier League betting offers a diverse range of ways to play:

Match Winner Bets: The 3-Way Play

Match winner bets are unique to soccer because they include the draw as a third possible outcome. You can bet on the home team to win, the away team to win, or for the match to end in a tie after 90 minutes (plus stoppage time). For example, if Liverpool hosts Arsenal, you might see:

Liverpool to Win: -110

to Win: -110 Arsenal to Win: +300

to Win: +300 Draw: +260

All three outcomes are on the table, which differs from sports like basketball, where overtime eliminates ties. Roughly 25% of Premier League matches end in a draw, making it a potentially valuable bet in evenly matched contests.

You also have the option to take a team on an alternate line, which functions as a point spread. For example, you can bet on Arsenal -1.5 over Aston Villa, meaning they need to win by two or more goals for you to hit your wager.

Total Goals: Over or Under

Players can also wager on total goals (over/under), which carry much lower numbers than totals in other sports. Most Premier League matches feature totals between 2.5 and 3.5 goals. You’re simply betting whether the combined number of goals scored by both teams will be over or under that specific line.

For a clash between two attacking teams like Liverpool and Manchester City, you might find the total set at 3.5 goals:

Over 3.5 Goals : -112

: -112 Under 3.5 Goals: -108

Matches featuring more defensive teams, like Arsenal and Tottenham, could see totals as low as 2.5 goals. These bets focus on the game’s overall flow and scoring potential rather than who wins.

Player Props and Goalscorer Markets

Player props let you bet on an individual player’s performance within a match. The most popular is the anytime goalscorer, where you pick a player to score at least once during the game. A star striker like Erling Haaland might have odds of -140 to score, while a defender like William Saliba could be a longshot at +800.

Other player prop markets include shots on target, assists, and saves made by a goalkeeper. These options let you invest in specific player outcomes beyond just rooting for a team.

Premier League Teams to Keep an Eye On

The Premier League’s fierce competition means several teams realistically contend for trophies every season. Knowing the landscape helps you spot potential betting value:

The Top Contenders

Clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham typically boast the biggest budgets and usually finish near the top of the table. However, their odds often reflect their reputation more than their current form, creating opportunities for savvy players.

Manchester City : A consistent force with incredible depth.

: A consistent force with incredible depth. Arsenal : A young, dynamic squad poised for sustained success.

: A young, dynamic squad poised for sustained success. Liverpool : Known for their relentless, high-intensity style.

: Known for their relentless, high-intensity style. Manchester United : A storied club working to reclaim its dominance.

: A storied club working to reclaim its dominance. Chelsea : Massive spending on talent, making them unpredictable.

: Massive spending on talent, making them unpredictable. Tottenham: A talented roster capable of beating any opponent when in top form.

Rising Challengers

Teams outside the traditional top tier regularly surprise in the Premier League. Newcastle, Brighton, and Aston Villa have all pushed for European spots in recent seasons. These clubs often present excellent betting value because their odds might not fully capture their quality and potential. Look for teams with strong leadership, stable squads, and distinct tactical philosophies. They might not win the title, but they can definitely finish strong and deliver profitable betting opportunities.

Who Will Claim the Premier League Title?

Betting on the Premier League champion is a popular futures market. These odds let you back a team to lift the trophy months before the season even wraps up. For instance, a powerhouse like Manchester City might open at -150 to win it all, while an underdog like Brighton could be a longshot at +5000.

Catching these odds early in the season often offers the best value. So much can shift over 38 grueling games: key injuries, unexpected transfers, or a sudden run of form can dramatically change a team’s championship prospects. If you spot a team building momentum in the fall, their title odds might be far more favorable than they’ll be by the spring.

Live Betting on Premier League Matches

Live betting transforms how you experience Premier League matches. Instead of placing all your bets before kickoff, you can react to the game as it unfolds. Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook offers live odds that update instantly with every key moment.

Premier League matches are perfect for live betting because the action is continuous. You can observe team tactics, identify players who are in form, and spot momentum shifts before making your move. If a team is dominating the first 20 minutes but hasn’t scored, you might find value in them to score the next goal.

The morning and afternoon kickoff times for American audiences create ideal live betting windows, perfectly complementing evening slots for other domestic leagues.

Your Premier League Season Starts Now

Premier League betting delivers year-round entertainment, with fresh matches almost every week. From the title race to the relegation battle, every match carries weight.

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook provides comprehensive Premier League coverage with competitive odds and exclusive features. Your betting activity can also earn you Unity Points and unlock Legendary Reward Drops through our loyalty program.

Whether you’re backing your favorite club or hunting for value plays, the Premier League serves up drama and opportunity throughout its ten-month season. Check out the current odds and discover why millions of fans worldwide make Premier League betting part of their weekend ritual.

