Winona Ryder Had A Major Condition To Join Netflix’s Stranger Things

Few actresses have had as storied a career as Winona Ryder, who snagged her role in the streaming sensation roughly 30 years after her film debut. Despite her historic career, in which she’s played everything from scream queens to romantic leads, the actress said in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR that the show’s prolonged length constituted a career first. “I am literally on my 10th year playing her,” said the actress of her role as Joyce Byers, “It’s an absolute first for me to play a character for that long.” What few fans may not realize, however, is how big the would-be sensation was at the time she signed on. According to Ryder, “It was huge to say yes to just one episode … they only gave me the pilot episode. I didn’t at the time know what streaming was. It was terrifying in that regard.”

One of the biggest questions was whether the streaming hit would stand in the way of Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz. As Ryder said in the aforementioned 2024 interview, “At the time, Tim [Burton] and I were talking about the ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel. There have been moments over the last 15 years where we thought it was going to happen, but that’s the thing … it had to be perfect with everybody in order for it to happen. I remember at my first meeting with the Duffer Bros. I said, ‘As long as if “Beetlejuice 2″ happens you’ll let me go do that.’ They agreed. Luckily it worked out. That was my one condition.” Fortunately for Ryder-stans, the filming schedules of the star’s two roles never conflicted. In fact, Ryder filmed “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” while “Stranger Things” was on a filming break, allowing her to return to the most anticipated shows of 2025.