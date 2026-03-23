Winter Weather Warning Issued for 5 States as 10 Inches of Snow Approaches

While much of the country is experiencing warmer-than-average conditions, including dangerous heatwaves, millions of Americans across five different U.S. states are actually dealing with some severe winter weather.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or advisories for parts of five different states: Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Maine and New Hampshire

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for parts of western Maine and northern New Hampshire as 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected in the region, making travel difficult and creating “dangerous driving conditions.”

“A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Periods of moderate and heavy snow will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions,” the NWS warned.

The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday, as “heavy” snow is expected.

New York and Vermont

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of New York and Vermont for winter weather impacting the region from early Sunday morning into Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations are expected to range between three and six inches, which could create problems for drivers, especially as some of that precipitation could turn to ice throughout Sunday.

“The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday,” the NWS said in its advisory. “Snow may begin to mix with or change to rain at times on Sunday, which may limit accumulation during the daytime.”

The advisory covers the Adirondack region in New York and from the spine of the Green Mountains eastward in Vermont. The advisory begins on 8 p.m. Saturday evening and stretches to 8 a.m. on Monday.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute,” the advisory warns.

Hawaii

While you might not think of Hawaii as a state that typically gets winter weather, it does receive snow in the mountains on the Big Island. With a Kona storm moving across the state over the weekend, bringing devastating flooding to the state, those mountains are expected to receive some heavy snow.

“A kona storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the summits beginning this evening and lasting through Sunday afternoon,” the NWS wrote in its winter storm warning on Saturday.

The warning said that “heavy” snow is expected with accumulations up to 10 inches along with winds reaching 10 miles per hour.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” the warning continued.

Obviously, this could impact anyone who was planning to do hiking or trekking in the area.

Prepare for Winter Weather

For those who find themselves in severe winter weather often and want to make sure to be prepared when it strikes, there are several things you can do to ensure you are both safe and comfortable throughout a winter storm.

We put together a winter storm checklist that covers everything you need to know to best prepare for severe winter weather, from tips for winterizing your home to putting together a safety kit for your car and your home.

Above all, it’s best to stay safe and stay out of these dangerous conditions as much as possible.

This story was originally published by Men’s Journal on Mar 22, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Men’s Journal as a Preferred Source by clicking here.