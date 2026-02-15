WTA Dubai Day 1 Predictions Including Noskova vs Li

The WTA Middle Eastern swing moves on to the WTA Dubai where the quick hard courts reward aggressive returning and first-strike tennis. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Alexandra Eala vs Hailey Baptiste. But who will advance?

WTA Dubai Day 1 Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs Kimberly Birrell

Head-to-head: Maria 1-0 Birrell

Tatjana Maria’s slice-heavy, old-school game can still disrupt rhythm, but she has struggled to string together wins this season. Her serve, in particular, has looked vulnerable on hard courts, often leaving her exposed in longer rallies.

Kimberly Birrell, by contrast, comes through qualifying with momentum. She has looked sharp off both wings, moving well and taking the ball early. On a surface that rewards clean timing, her ability to redirect pace and step inside the baseline could prove decisive. Maria will try to drag this into uncomfortable patterns, but Birrell’s recent match play and confidence may tilt the balance.

Prediction: Birrell in 3

Ella Seidel vs Cristina Bucsa

Head-to-head: first meeting

Ella Seidel continues to build quietly on tour. The 20-year-old moves fluidly and looks increasingly comfortable on hard courts, where her improved depth and willingness to step in have added bite to her game.

Cristina Bucsa brings experience and variety, often extending rallies and forcing opponents to construct points patiently. However, Seidel’s athleticism and growing power advantage could allow her to dictate more consistently, especially if she serves efficiently. Expect momentum swings, but Seidel’s upside on this surface gives her a narrow edge.

Prediction: Seidel in 3

Lulu Sun vs Magda Linette

Head-to-head: first meeting

Lulu Sun has become one of the more intriguing players to watch, blending deft touch, a good slice, and sudden acceleration off the ground. Her unpredictability makes her dangerous on quicker courts. Magda Linette’s experience and compact baseline game provide stability, yet she can be rushed when opponents mix pace effectively. If Sun keeps variety high and maintains first-serve percentage, she can control the tempo and avoid extended baseline exchanges.

Prediction: Sun in 2

Linda Noskova vs Ann Li

Head-to-head: first meeting

Linda Noskova’s serve is a genuine weapon on fast hard courts, and when her timing clicks, she can flatten out winners from both wings. Ann Li competes hard and defends well, but Noskova’s ability to shorten points should prove the difference in these conditions. At her very best, Li might be able to keep this competitive, but a straight-sets win for Noskova looks to be the likelier outcome.

Prediction: Noskova in 2

Main photo credit: Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK