Bouzkova vs. Elise Mertens Prediction, Odds to Win WTA Dubai, UAE

Feb. 14, 2026Updated Feb. 15, 2026, 2:35 a.m. ET
No. 37-ranked Marie Bouzkova will face No. 22 Elise Mertens in the WTA Dubai, UAE Round of 64 on Sunday, February 15.
Mertens is favored (-175) against Bouzkova (+135) in this Round of 64 match.
Marie Bouzkova vs. Elise Mertens matchup info
- Tournament: WTA Dubai, UAE
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, February 15
- Court Surface: Hard
Bouzkova vs. Mertens Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Bouzkova has a 63.6% to win.
Bouzkova vs. Mertens Betting Odds
- Bouzkova’s odds to win match: +135
- Mertens’ odds to win match: -175
- Bouzkova’s odds to win tournament: +10000
- Mertens’ odds to win tournament: +6600
Bouzkova vs. Mertens matchup performance & stats
- Bouzkova is 19-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.
- On hard courts over the past year, Bouzkova has won 64.0% of her service games and 42.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Bouzkova has converted 144 of 282 break points (51.1%).
- Bouzkova was eliminated by Victoria Mboko (5-7, 2-6) on February 8 in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the WTA Doha, Qatar.
- Mertens has failed to win a title on hard courts over the past year, posting a 14-13 record on that surface.
- Mertens has a 71.2% winning percentage in service games on hard courts, and a 35.2% winning percentage in return games.
- Mertens’ 95 break points won on 222 total break points on hard courts this year (42.8% win percentage) ranks 75th.
- Mertens suffered defeat in the Round of 32 of her last tournament (the WTA Doha, Qatar) on February 10, when she went down 4-6, 0-6 to Daria Kasatkina.
