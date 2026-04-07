WTA Linz Day 2 Predictions Including Vekic vs Volynets

The clay swing continues, with this week featuring the unique blend of slow, high-bouncing clay in an indoor arena at WTA Linz. There are seven first-round matches on the slate in Austria and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, but who do you think will advance to the next round?

WTA Linz Day 2 Predictions

Dayana Yastremska vs Ann Li

Head-to-head: Yastremska 1-0 Li

Both players prefer faster courts and thrive on all-court aggression. In matches like this, serve becomes pivotal, as the player who generates more free points and opportunities to attack is likely to prevail. Here, Dayana Yastremska’s serve and ability to redirect shots give her the edge over Ann Li, who will be playing her first match on clay this year and has yet to demonstrate real aptitute for the surface.

Prediction: Yastremska in 3

Karolina Pliskova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Head-to-head: Pliskova 1-1 Sasnovich

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has carried momentum from a productive qualifying run and now faces the experienced Karolina Pliskova, who is returning from injury. While Pliskova’s pedigree shouldn’t be underestimated – she is after all, a former-world #1 – her limited match practice and declining form over the years make her vulnerable. Sasnovich’s familiarity with these conditions and willingness to counterpunch could be decisive.

Prediction: Sasnovich in 3

Sinja Kraus vs Sorana Cirstea

Head-to-head: first meeting

Sinja Kraus thrives on clay, using slower conditions to construct points with versatility. However, Sorana Cirstea represents a notable step up in quality with the young Austrian not exactly a regular fixture on the WTA Tour at this stage of her career. The experienced Romanian has played solid tennis this year and should have enough to advance if she performs at her usual level.

Prediction: Cirstea in 2

Katie Volynets vs Donna Vekic

Head-to-head: first meeting

Katie Volynets relies on her physicality and defensive skills, which suit clay courts. This match will likely hinge on the baseline duel, with both players operating best from the back of the court. If Donna Vekic stays composed and picks the right moments to attack, her experience on clay should carry her through, particularly as the indoor conditions should help the Croatian’s clean-hitting.

Prediction: Vekic in 3

Main photo credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports