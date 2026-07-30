Dream vs Wings Prediction, Picks & Odds for Tonight’s WNBA Game

Atlanta has repeatedly faltered when laying points this year. With the Dream on shaky ground, our WNBA expert is backing the Wings at home, expecting Paige Bueckers’ sharp 3-point shooting to be the difference-maker.

Photo By – Reuters Connect. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) scores a basket against Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler (17) during the first half at College Park Center.

Seeking to break out of their slump on the road, the Atlanta Dream hit the court in Arlington tonight against the Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Oddsmakers have Atlanta favored by 1.5 points, but our Dream vs. Wings predictions and WNBA picks are backing Dallas to beat the spread Wednesday, July 29.

UPDATE: Added Paige Bueckers prop!

Dream vs Wings prediction

Dream vs Wings best bet: Wings +1.5 (-115)

The streak the Atlanta Dream are on right now is almost hard to fathom. Atlanta has been favored in every game since June 6, but is just 5-12 against the spread, including 1-10 ATS since June 22.

With the way the Dallas Wings match up, Paige Bueckers & Co. would be worth targeting even if they were the favorite. Atlanta allows the highest 3-point percentage in the WNBA (37.2%), and Dallas is hitting the third-most threes per game (7.9).

That’s not all, though; Atlanta has given up 91+ points in four straight games, and the Wings are Top 4 in the league in both points per game (90.2) and offensive rating (111.9).

Given Atlanta’s inconsistent play the last two months, and its recent defensive struggles, it’s surprising to see Dallas as a home underdog.

The Wings would be worth considering even as a 1.5-point home favorite.

COVERS INTEL: The Dream are 9-15 ATS as a favorite this season, and 0-6 ATS when favored by less than double-digits over the last month. The Dream are 9-15 ATS as a favorite this season, and 0-6 ATS when favored by less than double-digits over the last month.

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Dream vs Wings same-game parlay

If the Wings are going to cover, and potentially win, their offense needs to take advantage of Atlanta’s recent defensive struggles.

The Dream are allowing 94.2 ppg over their last four games and have been torched from beyond the arc throughout the season.

With both Bueckers and Azzi Fudd heating up from deep, Dallas’ guard duo should turn this into a high-scoring game against an Atlanta team that has one of the better scoring quartets in the league.

Dream vs Wings SGP

Wings +1.5

Paige Bueckers Over 1.5 threes

Over 181.5

Dream vs Wings player prop pick

Paige Bueckers Over 1.5 threes (+110)

Although Bueckers isn’t known for her perimeter game, she’s been utilizing it effectively this season. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc over her last eight games, and has hit at least two threes in five of those outings.

The Dream don’t only allow the highest 3-point percentage in the WNBA, but they also give up 8.7 made threes per game.

And with Fudd becoming a bigger threat from three since late June (she’s averaging 2.6 made threes on 40% shooting over her last nine), Atlanta won’t be able to lock in on Bueckers solely.

With this matchup, getting the Over on Bueckers’ made threes at plus-money is a nice value… I’d be eyeing the Over at any price better than -105.

Rob Paul’s 2026 Transparency Record Best bet: 1-2, -1.1 units

SGP: 0-3, -0.4 units

Player prop: 1-2, -1.2 units

Dream vs Wings odds

Spread : Atlanta -1.5 (-105) | Dallas +1.5 (-115)

: Atlanta -1.5 (-105) | Dallas +1.5 (-115) Moneyline : Atlanta -115 | Dallas -105

: Atlanta -115 | Dallas -105 Over/Under: Over 181.5 (-110) | Under 181.5 (-110)

Dream vs Wings trend

The Over is 7-1 in the Dream’s last eight games following a win. Find more WNBA betting trends.

How to watch Dream vs Wings

Location College Park Center, Arlington, TX Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Tip-off 8 p.m. ET TV WANF, KFAA

Dream vs Wings latest injuries

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao G (Out), Indya Nivar G (Questionable).

Wings: Alanna Smith F (Probable).

Find our latest WNBA injury reports.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

Not intended for use in MA.

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