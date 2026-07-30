Michael J. Fox to Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 2026 Emmys

Michael J. Fox has been tapped by The Television Academy to receive its Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards in “recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy.”

The beloved Canadian-American actor, author, activist and philanthropist will be presented with the distinguished honor during the NBC telecast of the Emmys ceremony on Sept. 14.

Established in 2002, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award honors “a member of the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s own decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.” The award is awarded by the TV Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation to an individual in the television industry “whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry and whose deeds and actions have had a lasting impact on society.”

Previous recipients of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award include Oprah Winfrey, Danny Thomas (posthumously), George Clooney and Sean Penn. In 2025, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, the married actors and philanthropists, became the first couple to receive the honor.

In a long and impactful career, on and off screen, Fox has won five Emmy Awards. He received his 19th Emmy nomination this year — for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series — for his performance in the Apple TV drama Shrinking.

Michael J. Fox’s Emmy wins in 1986, 1987, 1988 and 2000. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

From 1986-88, Fox won three outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Emmys in a row for his era-defining role as Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties. He won his fourth Emmy for the ABC sitcom Spin City in 2000 and his fifth for a guest role on the FX drama Rescue Me in 2009. Additionally, he has won four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.

The 2023 Apple documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, was nominated for seven Emmys, winning four.

In 1998, Fox publicly disclosed his diagnosis with young-onset Parkinson’s disease, and in 2000 he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The MJFF has since become the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, and has “supported more than $3 billion in research programs, accelerating breakthroughs, advancing therapies and improving the lives of millions worldwide.”

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter named the MJFF the Philanthropic Organization of the Year. And this year, the MJFF has year has the goal to hit $700 million in new commitments to help fund scientific research and grants.

“Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the TV Academy in a statement. “The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

“Fox’s advocacy has made a lasting impact around the world, and he has consistently leveraged his platform to inspire meaningful change in the fight against Parkinson’s,” added Hillary Bibicoff, co-chair of the Television Academy’s Special Awards Selection Committee. “His dedication to helping others navigate the challenges of this disease serves as an inspiration to us all,” added co-chair Joseph Litzinger.