Your daily horoscope: April 6, 2026

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IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Focus on what you are most passionate about and put everything else on the back burner. The key to success this year is your ability to understand that while you cannot be good at everything you can be excellent at one particular thing.

It will soon be time to start something new and exciting, but before then you must put the finishing touches to a creative project that you would be the first to admit has dragged on too long. Knuckle down and get it done － today.

There is no point getting upset about something you cannot change. No matter how strong your feelings may be you must keep them to yourself and make it appear as if you are not particularly bothered. Don’t let your rivals see you’re annoyed.

If you get the impression that a friend or colleague is being less than honest today you must make it your business to find out what’s going on. It may be nothing important but you need to know that for sure before moving on.

It is of the utmost importance that you stay on good terms with your employer and other people in senior positions. Cosmic activity in the career area of your charts warns this is not the right time to risk upsetting the powers that be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It may be the first day of the week but you need to put your work schedule on hold, get out and about and have some fun. You have been pushing yourself extremely hard of late and could do with a bit of “me” time. You’ve earned it.

If you let your heart rule your head today you may regret it later in the week when you realize that someone you thought was on the same emotional level actually has a very different outlook on life. You can be too trusting at times.

Go where you want to go today and ignore those who say you should stay where you are and limit your activities to everyday matters. Let them know you could not care less about the kind of trivial things that seem so important to them.

Matters of a routine nature need to be dealt with as quickly and efficiently as possible. Don’t try to cut corners though, because that will only add to your workload in the long term. A focused and professional attitude is a must.

If you find yourself getting bored with what you are working on just shove it to one side and do something more challenging. That big brain of yours needs to be stimulated and if that isn’t happening where you are then go some place else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There is so much going on in your life at the moment that you may be neglecting some of the people you love. Take time out of your busy schedule today to remind your nearest and dearest that you will always be there for them.

There is no such thing as the perfect day but the next 24 hours could come close, especially if you resolve to push ahead with an artistic activity you clearly have a talent for. You could discover a talent for making money as well.

A little bit of flattery will go a long way today, so put on your smiley face and let everyone you meet, even those you don’t much like, know you think they are wonderful. It may not be true but it will have the desired effect.