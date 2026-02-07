Your weekend binge list: 7 new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Peacock and more (Feb. 6-8)

In the heart of deep February, when cozy blankets and hot drinks feel essential, there’s no shortage of new TV shows and movies this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, and more of the best streaming services.

Movie lovers have plenty to sink into this week, from the Best Picture nominees “Marty Supreme” and “Hamnet” to the tense, entertaining thriller The Housemaid.” On the small-screen side, “The Lincoln Lawyer” returns with another season of courtroom drama, while the suburban satirical thriller “The ‘Burbs” offers a hilarious and gripping change of pace.

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, laughs, or a gripping story, there’s plenty to explore. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Quick Guide: New Streaming This Weekend (Jan. 30–Feb. 1) Show/Movie Platform Genre Release Date “The Muppet Show” Disney+ Variety / Comedy Out now “The Lincoln Lawyer” season 4 Netflix Legal drama Out now “The ‘Burbs” Peacock Dark comedy/thriller Feb. 8 “Marty Supreme” PVOD Sports comedy/drama Out now “Hamnet” PVOD Historical drama Out now “The Housemaid” PVOD Psychological thriller Out now “Relationship Goals” Prime Video Romantic comedy Out now. 1

New movies

‘Marty Supreme’ (PVOD)

With a Best Picture nomination and Timothée Chalamet firmly positioned as the Best Actor frontrunner, “Marty Supreme” plays like a victory lap and a pressure cooker at once. Josh Safdie’s high-wire sports comedy-drama dives into the cutthroat world of 1950s professional table tennis, where Chalamet’s Marty Mauser is equal parts prodigy, hustler and walking time bomb.

Gwyneth Paltrow brings bruised, faded glamour, while Odessa A’zion is a sharp emotional anchor as the woman tethered to Marty’s chaos. The pacing is relentless, with schemes that quickly spiral out of control and crash hard.

Streaming now with purchase on Prime Video or Apple TV

‘Hamnet’ (PVOD)

“Hamnet” centers on a married couple after the death of their young son, following how loss unsettles their home, work and relationship. Jessie Buckley is the Best Actress Oscar frontrunner for her portrayal of a mother burdened by grief that surfaces as anger, tenderness, and fatigue. Paul Mescal’s William is a loving husband and aspiring writer who turns inward, leaving the couple emotionally out of sync.

Director Chloé Zhao traces grief not as a single rupture but as something that quietly alters routine and intimacy, unfolding through small gestures, silences and moments left unspoken … until they’re reshaped into art that will echo for centuries.

Streaming now with purchase on Prime Video or Apple TV

‘The Housemaid’ (PVOD)

Director Paul Feig’s latest suburban mom thriller feels like “A Simple Favor” turned up a notch. Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie, a young woman running from her past, who lands a live-in maid gig with the seemingly perfect Winchesters: Nina (Amanda Seyfried), her volatile employer, and her dashing husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar).

What starts as a dream job soon turns into a tense, seductive game of secrets, power and betrayal. Full of sharp twists and packed with suspense, “The Housemaid” will keep you guessing until the end.

Streaming now with purchase on Prime Video or Apple TV

‘Relationship Goals’ (Prime Video)

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and “Relationship Goals” might be the perfect rom-com to get you in the mood. Kelly Rowland stars as Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show — until her ex, Jarrett Roy (Method Man), shows up claiming he’s a changed man thanks to a bestselling love guide.

As sparks fly, Leah must navigate career and chemistry. There are laughs, tension and a meta twist involving the very book that kicked off their renewed romance.

Streaming now on Prime Video

New TV shows

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 4 (Netflix)

The fourth season of the legal drama flips the script: Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) is no longer just defending clients; he’s defending himself. After a routine traffic stop uncovers the body of a former client in his trunk, Haller becomes both defendant and counsel, scrambling to prove his innocence while his team races to untangle the last, lethal con of Sam Scales.

Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson return, with Constance Zimmer adding new courtroom fire. Expect the highest of stakes and sharper wits as Haller’s ride gets very bumpy.

All 10 episodes are streaming now on Netflix

‘The ‘Burbs’ (Peacock)

This darkly comedic thriller takes the nightmare-next-door idea and runs with it. Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall play a young couple moving into his childhood suburb, expecting quiet streets and backyard barbecues. Instead, their new neighbors stir up enough old secrets and petty rivalries to make you question every friendly wave you’ve ever returned.

With Julia Duffy, Paula Pell and Mark Proksch rounding out a stellar ensemble, “The ‘Burbs” promises a mix of laughs, suspense and just the right amount of turmoil lurking behind the picket fences.

All 8 episodes premiere Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Muppet Show’ (Disney+)

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and the rest of Jim Henson’s lovable muppets are back for a brand-new special. In the vein of the original variety series, this 2026 edition promises slapstick, surreal humor and musical mayhem both onstage and behind the curtains.

Guest stars Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen join the gang, navigating Kermit’s ever-futile attempts to keep the show on track. It’s part nostalgia, part fresh frenzy, and if it clicks, it could be the spark for a full revival of the beloved series.

The Muppet Show is streaming now on Disney+

