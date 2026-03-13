YouTube TV has finally rolled out its more affordable subscription plans — here’s the breakdown of the new tiers

By / March 13, 2026
  • YouTube TV has rolled out its new genre-specific plans
  • Users now have more control over what they pay to stream with cheaper prices
  • New plans include Sports, Entertainment, and more

Big changes are happening at YouTube TV, and the streaming giant is finally launching its new, more affordable subscription plans, something that loyal subscribers have been asking for years.

The company first announced the changes to its tier system back in December, but went into further detail in its annual newsletter in January, confirming that it would be lifting its all-or-nothing subscription plan in 2026. At the time, the company didn’t share an exact date for the roll out, but now the new streaming packages are now available — but it never used to be this way.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top