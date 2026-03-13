YouTube TV has finally rolled out its more affordable subscription plans — here’s the breakdown of the new tiers

YouTube TV has rolled out its new genre-specific plans

Users now have more control over what they pay to stream with cheaper prices

New plans include Sports, Entertainment, and more

Big changes are happening at YouTube TV, and the streaming giant is finally launching its new, more affordable subscription plans, something that loyal subscribers have been asking for years.

The company first announced the changes to its tier system back in December, but went into further detail in its annual newsletter in January, confirming that it would be lifting its all-or-nothing subscription plan in 2026. At the time, the company didn’t share an exact date for the roll out, but now the new streaming packages are now available — but it never used to be this way.

Previously YouTube TV only offered one subscription plan (the Base Plan) with a pricey $82.99 monthly fee, offering an endless slew of live TV channels and on-demand streaming across sports, entertainment, and other popular genres. But this all-or-nothing approach meant that many customers were paying for channels they weren’t watching.

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It’s a big waste of money, but the new genre-specific plans offer a lot more flexibility, giving you more control over what channels you pay for, plus you can take advantage of a discount on each one to get you started. Let’s break them down plan by plan.

YouTube TV Sports Plan

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

This tier is best suited to those who eat, sleep, and breathe all-things live sports. For $64.99 a month ($54.99 for new users), subscribers of this plan will receive access to YouTube TV’s extensive catalog of live sports viewing including popular channels including all of the ESPN broadcasters, FS1, NBC Sports Network, and more. It also includes access to ESPN Unlimited, which will become available this fall. I can already see this package taking your Super Bowl parties to a whole new level.

YouTube TV Entertainment Plan

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

Calling all movie buffs, this one’s for you. YouTube TV’s new Entertainment Plan includes networks such as FX, Comedy Central, Paramount+, and HGTV. The Entertainment Plan comes in at $54.99 ($44.99 for new users) a month, working out to $28 cheaper than the Base Plan.

YouTube TV Sports + News Plan

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

As well as all the sports networks included in the standard Sports Plan, subscribers will also get a range of national news broadcasters including CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, and more, all for $71.99 a month ($56.99 a month for new users)

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YouTube TV News + Entertainment + Family Plan

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

This mega bundle combines all the popular channels across news and entertainment, as well as family content from Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, and more. It’s perfect if you have young ones, but it’s a bit more pricey — $69.99 a month ($59.99/month for new users).

In addition to the four new plans above, you also have the option to choose from 8 other plans which you’ll find during the sign-up process. These include Sports + Entertainment ($72/ month), News + Entertainment ($63/ month), News + Family ($63/ month), Sports + Family ($72/ month), Entertainment + Family ($63/ month), Sports + News + Family ($78/ month), Sports + Entertainment + Family ($78/ month), and Sports + News + Entertainment ($78/ month).

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