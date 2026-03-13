Cher Attends Son Chaz Bono’s Wedding In A Hoodie And Cargo Pants While Flaunting A Diamond Ring On Her Finger

Cher stole the spotlight at her son Chaz Bono’s wedding thanks to a massive ring on her finger. The music icon attended Bono’s wedding to Shara Blue Mathes on March 9, 2026, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in a surprisingly casual outfit.

The “Believe” singer wore her signature black aesthetic in a zip-up hoodie with a star pattern, a muted red top, and loose, cargo-style pants. She completed the laid-back look with chunky black sneakers and a small bag. See the look here.

Cher Flaunts Big Diamond Bling On Her Finger

However, fans weren’t focused on her relaxed wedding attire. Instead, many quickly noticed the eye-catching jewelry on her left hand. Cher appeared to be wearing a large pear-shaped diamond ring paired with a matching band, sparking speculation about her relationship with boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

Fans quickly took to Instagram to share their reactions to the paparazzi photos.

“Maybe she bought it for herself…” one user wrote. Another added, “Cher has excellent taste in jewelry.”

Some fans pointed out that the ring may not be new. “She’s been had that ring on—leave them alone,” one person commented. Others speculated about the possibility that she purchased it herself, with one user asking, “So she bought her own ring?” while another joked, “Or she bought herself a present.”

One fan summed up the moment by writing, “Okay, but Cher casually showing up with that diamond ring… absolute icon behavior.”

Cher Dishes On Age Gap With Boyfriend

Page Six reported that although she was spotted wearing the ring, the couple “is not engaged.”

The 79-year-old and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards first connected at Paris Fashion Week in late 2022, and their relationship became public in November of that year. Despite a brief breakup in mid-2023, the pair reconciled and have since continued their romance, embracing their roughly 40-year age difference.

They often show affection publicly, make red carpet appearances together, and Cher has defended their relationship, famously stating that “love doesn’t know math” and that it’s never too late to find happiness.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the legendary singer said, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Alexander “AE” Edwards is a well-known music executive, producer, and songwriter.