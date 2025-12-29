Zendaya Joins Fiancé Tom Holland and His Parents in Rare London Outing

NEED TO KNOW Tom Holland and Zendaya are all smiles in new photos with his parents

Holland’s brothers also joined the longtime couple for a family outing in London

PEOPLE confirmed the two movie stars’ engagement in January 2025

Zendaya is spending time with her fiancé Tom Holland’s family during the holidays.

In a new photo shared on social media by the English actor’s brother, Sam Holland, the Euphoria actress, 29, smiles as she poses for a picture with her husband-to-be’s parents.

“My traitor twin,” Sam captioned the set of Instagram photos on Monday, Dec. 22, adding a laughing emoji.

“Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family,” the 29-year-old star’s sibling added, sharing footage of the group in London, attending the official live game inspired by the TV phenomenon.

Zendaya and Tom appear in the fourth photo, along with the Odyssey actor’s parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland.

The group of four were all smiles for the photo op with the husband and wife, who are also mom and dad to Tom’s three brothers: Sam Holland, Harry Holland and Paddy Holland.

The Spider-Man costars confirmed their off-screen romantic relationship after they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021.

In January 2025, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had gotten engaged at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

A separate source told PEOPLE “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening” — but not when. The source added that Tom wanted to propose to the Challengers actress “for a while.”

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said, noting that Tom shared the news with friends around New Year’s.

As for settling on a date to get married, the couple plans to take their time. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding,” the source added. “They are both busy with work projects.”

Despite their “busy” schedules, Tom’s dad previously said that aspect of their careers won’t negatively impact their relationship.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at a Bero launch event in October 2024.

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock



“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb,” Dominic wrote in a Patreon post at the start of the year, days after the engagement was made public.

The father of four said “show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention.”

However, Dominic, a comedian and writer, looked at his own relationship with Tom’s mother Nikki, who is a photographer, and added of Tom and Zendaya, “I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”