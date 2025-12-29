Is Judith Grimes the future of The Walking Dead universe? It seems more likely than ever

In a world overrun by flesh-eating zombies, where survival often came at the cost of morality, leadership, and sometimes even humanity itself, The Walking Dead had always been as much about its characters as it was about the apocalypse.

From Rick Grimes’ unwavering sense of justice to Daryl Dixon’s fierce, quiet loyalty, the series gave us heroes we root for, villains we love to hate, and moments that left us breathless with tension. But the original series ended a few years back. Yes, there are multiple spinoffs, but most of them have already wrapped up as well. All we currently have left is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City. Surely, that’s not enough to keep the franchise alive.

That said, fans who have invested years of their lives into this universe are left asking the same burning question. What’s next? The higher-ups at AMC have mentioned in the past that there have been discussions about the franchise’s future. There’s even a rumor going around of a Walking Dead crossover spinoff. And we can’t forget More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe, which is supposedly in development.

However, we still don’t have any official confirmations. This has only left us in a state of anxious anticipation. With all this time on our hands, we’ve been left to think about the remaining possibilities in the franchise. We’ve begun to think about who could truly carry this universe forward. Obviously, legends like Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and others won’t be able to remain at the center forever. Their stories will eventually come to an end, and the world of The Walking Dead needs new faces, new leaders, and new heroes to step into the spotlight.

Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes in The Walking Dead season 10 | Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

That’s where Judith Grimes enters the conversation. The second-youngest scion of the Grimes family, Judith has grown up entirely in a world shaped by death, danger, and unrelenting challenges. She has never known safety in the way the original heroes once did, nor has she had the luxury of innocence untouched by the horrors of the apocalypse. Her life has been a constant lesson in survival, resilience, and the stark realities of humanity under pressure.

Yet, rather than breaking her, these experiences forged Judith into someone extraordinary. She’s a natural leader, wise beyond her years, and fiercely courageous. She also carries the best qualities of her loved ones, which makes her uniquely suited to take the reins of this long-running universe.

So, yes, we’d be down for a crossover spinoff or really any other spinoff that the franchise is thinking of doing. However, what the franchise truly needs isn’t just another new setting or another remix of the same old survival story. It needs a new emotional center. It needs a character who feels like both a continuation of everything fans love about The Walking Dead and a genuine step forward into something new. And Judith Grimes is exactly that.