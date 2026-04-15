Erika Kirk skips Turning Point event in Georgia after ‘threats’

By / April 15, 2026
Georgia News

Vice president speaks at Turning Point USA event in Athens after Erika Kirk skips the event, reportedly faced unspecified ‘threats.’

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President JD Vance, alongside Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet (left), waves following a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

ATHENS — Vice President JD Vance, speaking here Tuesday at a Turning Point USA event, said the U.S. wants Iran “to join the world economy” and criticized Pope Leo XIV’s comments about the war.

His comments came after Erika Kirk, the conservative group’s CEO, canceled her appearance at the Georgia event. She received unspecified threats, according to a group spokesperson.

“I love Erika and she did get some threats,” Vance told the audience. “About two hours ago I was worried that we were going to have to cancel the event.”

The event, less than a mile from the University of Georgia campus, was part of the “This Is the Turning Point Tour,” which is scheduled to visit five college towns across the country. Athens was the second stop as the organization tries to shore up support among young voters for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections and Georgia’s governor’s race.

Vance acknowledged Tuesday that the Trump administration’s policy in the Middle East may not be popular with young voters. He returned this week from Pakistan after U.S. negotiations with Iran over the weekend failed to produce an agreement and a ceasefire threatens to unravel.

“The reason why the deal is not yet done is because the president (Donald Trump), he really wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not a state sponsor of terrorism,” Vance said. “But also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper and join the world economy. That’s the trade he’s offering.”

Vice President JD Vance, alongside Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet (left), speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The vice president also addressed a recent public exchange between Trump and Pope Leo, who criticized the war. Vance, who is Catholic, said he expects Christian religious leaders to advocate for peace and speak out on political issues. But he took exception to the pope’s criticism of war broadly, referencing World War II and those who fought against the Nazis.

“The same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters in public policy,” Vance said, “I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

After Vance took the stage Tuesday, a Turning Point spokesperson announced Erika Kirk would not take part in the planned question-and-answer session.

Erika Kirk is the widow of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point’s founder, who was fatally shot last September by a rooftop sniper while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Andrew Kolvet, the Turning Point spokesperson, did not specify the nature of the threats against Erika Kirk or share any additional details.

The Athens-Clarke County police department was not aware of any threats, a department spokesperson said. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service did not respond immediately to requests for comment Tuesday night.

Entry to the Athens event was free, but turnout was modest. Most of the chairs on the floor at Akins Ford Arena were occupied, though the majority of seats in the 8,500-capacity venue’s upper sections remained empty.

By comparison, the tour’s stop earlier this month at George Washington University — featuring White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Erika Kirk — drew a near-capacity crowd of about 1,400, according to local reports. Tuesday’s event in Athens appeared to fall short of that figure.

The first person in line Tuesday, roughly six hours before it began, was an 18-year-old high senior at Spalding County High School.

Students from various schools and universities wait in line for a Turning Point USA event featuring speakers including Vice President JD Vance at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Students from various schools and universities wait in line for a Turning Point USA event featuring speakers including Vice President JD Vance at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Amansher Nat said he supports the Trump administration, particularly its immigration policies, but added that he will “always be critical of the government as to not fall into a cult of personality.

“One thing that I’ll say negative was that Trump said no new wars.”

Other attendees expressed support for Trump’s actions in Iran.

JT Marshburn, a University of Georgia political science major, said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about Trump’s second term.

“I think the administration’s position on Iran is beneficial for the world,” the sophomore said. “It just puts the United States back on the world map. We’re not afraid to act when it’s necessary. Iran never needed to have access to nuclear weapons.”

Christy Johns, who lives in neighboring Oconee County, said she checked her 12-year-old son, Jackson, out of school early to attend the event. She said he introduced her to Charlie Kirk through YouTube videos. She attended Kirk’s visit to Athens ahead of the 2024 election and made sure her son joined her this time.

“I was really disappointed when Charlie Kirk died,” Jackson Johns said. “So we wanted to see JD Vance because I haven’t really seen him much and I want to understand his policies.”

Anthony Peterson, a University of Georgia graduate student, said he believes Republicans have been more effective at courting young voters. He pointed to a growing number of right-leaning voices that have adapted to social media platforms more quickly than their Democratic counterparts.

Still, Peterson, who is pursuing a master’s degree in film, said he thinks Trump’s appeal among younger voters is being tested.

“His whole campaign was America first,” he said. “It’s not America first, getting involved in all these foreign conflicts.”

Fletcher Page

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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