Erika Kirk skips Turning Point event in Georgia after ‘threats’

His comments came after Erika Kirk, the conservative group’s CEO, canceled her appearance at the Georgia event. She received unspecified threats, according to a group spokesperson.

The event, less than a mile from the University of Georgia campus, was part of the “This Is the Turning Point Tour,” which is scheduled to visit five college towns across the country. Athens was the second stop as the organization tries to shore up support among young voters for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections and Georgia’s governor’s race.

Vance acknowledged Tuesday that the Trump administration’s policy in the Middle East may not be popular with young voters. He returned this week from Pakistan after U.S. negotiations with Iran over the weekend failed to produce an agreement and a ceasefire threatens to unravel.

“The reason why the deal is not yet done is because the president (Donald Trump), he really wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not a state sponsor of terrorism,” Vance said. “But also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper and join the world economy. That’s the trade he’s offering.”