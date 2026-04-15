Erika Kirk skips Turning Point event in Georgia after ‘threats’

Vice president speaks at Turning Point USA event in Athens after Erika Kirk skips the event, reportedly faced unspecified ‘threats.’
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Vice President JD Vance, alongside Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet (left), waves following a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
His comments came after Erika Kirk, the conservative group’s CEO, canceled her appearance at the Georgia event. She received unspecified threats, according to a group spokesperson.
The event, less than a mile from the University of Georgia campus, was part of the “This Is the Turning Point Tour,” which is scheduled to visit five college towns across the country. Athens was the second stop as the organization tries to shore up support among young voters for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections and Georgia’s governor’s race.
Vance acknowledged Tuesday that the Trump administration’s policy in the Middle East may not be popular with young voters. He returned this week from Pakistan after U.S. negotiations with Iran over the weekend failed to produce an agreement and a ceasefire threatens to unravel.
“The reason why the deal is not yet done is because the president (Donald Trump), he really wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not a state sponsor of terrorism,” Vance said. “But also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper and join the world economy. That’s the trade he’s offering.”
Vice President JD Vance, alongside Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet (left), speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“The same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters in public policy,” Vance said, “I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”
After Vance took the stage Tuesday, a Turning Point spokesperson announced Erika Kirk would not take part in the planned question-and-answer session.
Erika Kirk is the widow of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point’s founder, who was fatally shot last September by a rooftop sniper while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.
Andrew Kolvet, the Turning Point spokesperson, did not specify the nature of the threats against Erika Kirk or share any additional details.
Entry to the Athens event was free, but turnout was modest. Most of the chairs on the floor at Akins Ford Arena were occupied, though the majority of seats in the 8,500-capacity venue’s upper sections remained empty.
By comparison, the tour’s stop earlier this month at George Washington University — featuring White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Erika Kirk — drew a near-capacity crowd of about 1,400, according to local reports. Tuesday’s event in Athens appeared to fall short of that figure.
The first person in line Tuesday, roughly six hours before it began, was an 18-year-old high senior at Spalding County High School.
Students from various schools and universities wait in line for a Turning Point USA event featuring speakers including Vice President JD Vance at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on April 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“One thing that I’ll say negative was that Trump said no new wars.”
Other attendees expressed support for Trump’s actions in Iran.
JT Marshburn, a University of Georgia political science major, said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about Trump’s second term.
“I think the administration’s position on Iran is beneficial for the world,” the sophomore said. “It just puts the United States back on the world map. We’re not afraid to act when it’s necessary. Iran never needed to have access to nuclear weapons.”
“I was really disappointed when Charlie Kirk died,” Jackson Johns said. “So we wanted to see JD Vance because I haven’t really seen him much and I want to understand his policies.”
Anthony Peterson, a University of Georgia graduate student, said he believes Republicans have been more effective at courting young voters. He pointed to a growing number of right-leaning voices that have adapted to social media platforms more quickly than their Democratic counterparts.
Still, Peterson, who is pursuing a master’s degree in film, said he thinks Trump’s appeal among younger voters is being tested.
“His whole campaign was America first,” he said. “It’s not America first, getting involved in all these foreign conflicts.”