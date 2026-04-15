Kemba Walker reveals secret to Hornets star LaMelo Ball destroying toxic narratives appeared first on ClutchPoints. Add ClutchPoints as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Kemba Walker pointed to LaMelo Ball’s commitment to discipline and leadership as the driving force behind his turnaround, as Charlotte prepares to open its Play-In run Tuesday night against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

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Ball’s development has become a central storyline in the Hornets’ push toward the postseason, with the 24-year-old guard reshaping his approach following years impacted by injuries. According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Ball has appeared in a career-high 56 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 14 after missing 141 games across the previous three seasons.

Charlotte’s rise has been backed by a significant shift in results. The Hornets were 16-28 following a 94-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 21 but surged to finish the regular season at 44-38. The turnaround pushed Charlotte back into the postseason mix after spending much of the year below .500.

“He’s really locking in on his body,” Walker told ESPN. “His approach, everyday habits, he’s really just been embracing his leadership role. Melo’s still learning how to be a leader, how to win. And I think he’s finally got it figured out.”

Ball’s durability and consistency have been key components of Charlotte’s in-season turnaround. The Hornets have climbed back into playoff position, fueled by improved chemistry, balanced scoring and a renewed defensive focus.

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LaMelo Ball’s reduced role and efficiency highlight growth in Hornets’ system

After arriving at training camp with added strength, Ball has embraced a reduced workload and adjusted role within the offense. He is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, down from 25.2 a year ago, while also seeing decreases in shot attempts, assists and rebounds. Despite the statistical dip, Charlotte’s overall performance has improved.

“LaMelo has been so talented growing up that he has been able to get away with some things,” Peterson said. “But when you get to this age, are you going to dive on the floor for loose balls? Are you going to be committed to the scouting report? Are you going to get the extra couple hours of sleep? Are you coming in early to take care of your body? And he’s doing all those things more consistently now.

“It says a lot to a guy of that caliber, he’s playing less. His scoring averages are lower, but the team is having more success.”

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Ball’s efficiency has also improved. He is shooting 36.8% from three-point range, his best mark since his third season, while averaging just 2.8 turnovers per game — his lowest since his rookie year. His willingness to accept coaching, including being benched after mistakes, has reflected a shift in accountability.

Teammates highlight LaMelo Ball’s leadership shift during Buzz City’s surge

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Teammates have noticed the difference. Miles Bridges noted Ball’s increased vocal presence, while Brandon Miller highlighted his defensive effort and focus on elevating those around him.

“People only see the flashy moves, the one-leg 3s,” Miller told ESPN. “I don’t think people see a lot of his effort on the defensive side, which changed a lot for him. He’s just trying to make everybody better around him. That’s why he’s our leader.”

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Ball emphasized that his mindset has always centered on winning, even through adversity.

“My whole life, I’ve been a winner,” Ball said. “Just love winning. I just never rocked with losing. I’ve always been chasing winning, doing whatever I could to win. It’s just stuff [like injuries are] going to be unfortunate, not everything’s going to go your way and that’s how it was before.

“… I feel like I should have made the playoffs [before]. So [this would be] a step in the right direction. But it’s not what I’m satisfied with. We’re trying to win some championships for sure.”

With momentum from their late-season surge, the Hornets now enter the Play-In Tournament aiming to translate their turnaround into postseason success, with Ball’s evolution at the center of their pursuit.

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