NJ’s Jamie Ding wins 23rd ‘Jeopardy!’ game to move into Top 5 all-time

April 14, 2026, 7:29 p.m. ET

Jamie Ding won $16,400 on Tuesday to increase his 23-game money total to $644,000.

New Jersey’s “Jeopardy!” champ Jamie Ding is now among the Top 5 all-time on the long-running game show.

The Lawrenceville resident won his 23rd straight game on Tuesday, April 14 to move into a tie for fifth place on the all-time consecutive wins list with Mattea Roach, who won 23 games back in 2022.

Ding won $16,400 on Tuesday to increase his 23-game money total to $644,000. He remains in sixth place on the regular-season money list behind fellow New Jerseyan Cris Pannullo, an Ocean City native who won $748,286 while winning 21 games in 2022, according to Jeopardy.com. (See lists below)

He moved up to 13th on the all-time money list (including tournaments), according to TheJeopardyFan.com.

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On Tuesday’s show, Ding’s opponents were Iain Carpenter, a healthcare IT specialist originally from Mahomet, Illinois, and Stephanie Rice-Hoffner, a former car wash tech manager originally from New York City.

Once again, Ding had the match locked up heading into Final Jeopardy. He had $18,400 to Carpenter’s $5,400, TheJeopardyFan.com reported. Rice-Hoffner was eliminated with -$800.

The Final Jeopardy was: “‘Stop Fuming and Fretting’ & ‘I Don’t Believe in Defeat’ are Chapters 6 & 8 of this book.”

No one had the correct response: “What is ‘The Power of Positive Thinking?” Ding lost $2,000.

“Jeopardy!” first aired in 1964 and ran until 1975, before coming back in 1978-1979 and then again for good in 1984. It was not until September of 2003 that the show lifted the five-game win limit.

Inside the numbers: How NJ ‘Jeopardy!’ star Jamie Ding’s wins compare to past champions

Who is Jamie Ding?

Ding, who works for the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, has secured a spot in the season-ending Tournament of Champions.

He has a supporter in New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who applauded Ding after he set an impressive record on the show that began 62 years ago.

On the March 17 show, Ding set the mark for highest Coryat score with with $42,400, topping the record of $39,200 achieved by now “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings on June 10, 2004, according to TheJeopardyFan.com. On the April 1 show, Ding tied Jennings with at $39,200 Coryat. A Coryat score, named after a former contestant, is the sum of the natural value of any clues without Daily Doubles or Final Jeopardy.

“Let’s hear it for @njhousing’s very own Jamie Ding!” Sherrill tweeted on Tuesday. “Last night, he secured the title of the New Jersey player with the most wins in Jeopardy history. Keep on making New Jersey proud!”

Sen. Andy Kim has also tweeted out congratulations to Ding during his run.

While Sen. Cory Booker tweeted on April 1: “Jamie Ding! Making New Jersey proud! This Lawrenceville resident spends his days helping fund affordable housing across the Garden State, then goes on national TV and dominates. The man answers trivia on @Jeopardy and houses people for a living. New Jersey does not miss. Keep buzzing, Jamie.”

Originally, Ding is from the Detroit area, having graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2009. He graduated from Princeton University in 2013.

Ding told his alma mater that being on the show is “phenomenal.”

He and his sister have a Instagram account where they review General Tsos chicken at restaurants called: @attorneygeneraltsos. Ding talked about it on the show.

Top 10 ‘Jeopardy!’ consecutive wins

Here are the Top “Jeopardy!” contestants in terms of consecutive wins, according to Jeopardy.com:

Ken Jennings, 74 games, 2004

Amy Schneider, 40 games, 2022

Matt Amodio, 38 games, 2021

James Holzhauer, 32 games, 2019

Jamie Ding, 23 games, current

Mattea Roach, 23 games, 2022

Cris Pannullo, 21 games, 2022

Julia Collins, 20 games, 2014

Jason Zuffranieri, 19 games, 2019

David Madden, 19 games, 2005

Top 10 ‘Jeopardy!’ regular-season money

Here are the Top “Jeopardy!” contestants in terms of money won during regular-season play, according to Jeopardy.com: