$10,000 in SOXL Became $131,000 in 13 Months, but Almost Nobody Held It

Ten thousand dollars in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) on May 27, 2025 was worth about $131,000 thirteen months later, and almost nobody you know actually held it the whole way. That is the punchline and the problem. The fund closed at $225.79 on May 26, 2026 against a $17.24 starting price on May 27, 2025, a 1,209.99% gain on the exact one-year window the headlines have been quoting. The year-to-date number is nearly as large. SOXL opened 2026 at $47.24 and is up 377.96% through May 26. Most of that happened in a few violent stretches, including a single trading day on May 26 worth 18.49% and a week of 48.65% that came after months of pain.

If you owned this for the run, you are a hero in your group chat. If you sold in March, which a lot of people did, you watched the screenshot economy from the outside. The interesting question is what produced it and whether any of those conditions still hold.

The Arithmetic, Honestly

SOXL is a 3x daily leveraged ETF tracking the ICE Semiconductor Index, the same basket the unleveraged iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) tracks. So the cleanest sanity check is the head-to-head. SOXX returned 174.11% over the identical May 27, 2025 to May 26, 2026 window. Three times 174 is 522, not 1,210. The gap, ~688 percentage points, is where the story actually lives. That delta reflects the compounding of daily 3x exposure inside a particular kind of price action, and when the price action stops cooperating it works in the other direction with the same enthusiasm.

$10,000 in SOXL on May 27, 2025 became roughly $131,000. The same $10,000 in SOXX became about $27,400. Both are exceptional. Only one of them is the kind of number that makes someone quit their job, and only one of them could just as easily have been $2,000 if the path looked different.

Why The Leverage Worked This Time

Three things had to happen at once for this run to land the way it did, and all three did. The first is the obvious one. Semiconductor demand kept ratcheting up on AI capex. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been telling investors AI capex will grow 3x to 4x by the end of the decade, and the hyperscaler order books kept validating it through 2025 and into 2026. Earnings out of the largest weights inside SOXL’s basket kept beating and kept guiding higher. That is the SOXX story. It is a real story.

The second is volatility, which is the whole reason a leveraged fund can produce a number like 1,210% off an underlying that did 174%. The VIX averaged 18.18 over the last twelve months and sits at 16.59 today, the 34.6th percentile of recent readings. Leveraged ETFs hate chop and love sustained directional moves through low volatility. Most of this twelve-month window was the second thing. There was one violent disruption, a VIX peak of 31.05 on March 27, 2026 with elevated readings from early March through April 7, which is where the bleed happened and where a lot of holders capitulated. The seven weeks since have been the cleanest possible setup for 3x daily exposure, with a steady decline from 25.78 on April 7 down to 16.59 as semis ripped on the other side.