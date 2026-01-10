2025 NFL wild-card betting: Odds, picks for 49ers-Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, setting up a great coaching matchup between 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Plus, we’ll look at an Eagles offense that is still seeking a sense of sustained rhythm, but also a unit featuring explosive playmakers.

Matt Bowen breaks it down and offers his take, and Liz Loza, Pamela Maldonado and Eric Moody share their best bets, analysis and DFS plays to help you get in on the action.

Note: Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

When the 49ers have the ball

Bowen: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will have defined reads versus the Eagles’ split-safety coverages. That’s the play-action throws in Shanahan’s game plan, plus the concepts designed to lift the safeties and create middle-of-the-field voids. Christian McCaffrey will see volume as a dual-threat option, too, and I like this run game matchup.

Edge: Eagles

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Best bet: McCaffrey OVER 57.5 rushing yards (-111). McCaffrey has topped the 70-yard rushing mark in five of his past seven games, with 20 or more carries in five of his past six. And the Eagles’ defense has allowed an average of 141.2 rush yards per game over their past six matchups.

When the Eagles have the ball

Bowen: Philly wants to establish a run game identity with Saquon Barkley. The Eagles need more movement up front from the offensive front here. Plus, they will also look to take their shots down the field to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They can use isolation throws from the slot and boundary alignments, while Jalen Hurts will have to make some plays outside of the pocket.

Edge: 49ers

Best bet: Brown OVER 5.5 receptions (-105). Brown has at least six receptions in three of his past five games. He’ll get volume on slants and unders versus the 49ers’ zone coverages, and I would expect at least one vertical target per half to stretch the defense.

Staff picks, best bets and props

Brock Purdy UNDER 1.5 passing TDs (-170)

Passing props Player Yards (O/U) TDs (O/U) Brock Purdy 223.5 (-112/-112) 1.5 (+133/-170) Jalen Hurts 207.5 (-113/-111) 1.5 (-117/-109)

Maldonado: The Eagles allow the lowest passing touchdown rate in the league. Vic Fangio’s defenses squeeze red zone windows, forcing long drives and field goals. Purdy can move the ball, but finishing through the air against this coverage profile won’t be easy.

Saquon Barkley OVER 2.5 receptions (+102)

Rushing props

Loza: Barkley’s receiving work has dried up during the season, which is likely why this bet is at plus odds. However, the 49ers’ defense can be exposed at the second level. Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has got to get Barkley involved, particularly against a team that invited the third-most targets to opposing RBs over 2025.

Christian McCaffrey OVER 45.5 receiving yards (-110)

Receiving props

Moody: McCaffrey hasn’t been a major factor in the passing game lately for San Francisco, failing to clear this line in each of his past five games. However, he has still gone over 45.5 receiving yards in 10 of 17 games this season and averages 7.6 targets per contest. McCaffrey also draws a favorable matchup against an Eagles defense that has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to running backs.

Daily fantasy tips for DraftKings Captain Showdown

Christian McCaffrey should put up solid yardage numbers against the Eagles’ defense. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

See our DFS cheat sheet for wild-card weekend.

Loza’s recommendations

Captain (scores 1.5x fantasy points): A.J. Brown ($14,100). Despite the early-season drama, Brown remains Hurts’ best playmaker and the team’s target leader, drawing 123 looks (WR11) from Weeks 1 through 17. Brown figures to be heavily involved versus a gettable 49ers secondary.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Also in my lineup: George Kittle ($8,600). The Eagles’ defense ranks first against tight ends, but Kittle is no ordinary tight end. Assuming Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) sits, volume should continue to lean in Kittle’s favor. Given the pricing, Kittle’s talent makes him an interesting value pick.

Maldonado’s recommendations

Captain (scores 1.5x fantasy points): Jalen Hurts ($16,800) could have a clean pocket against the 49ers’ defense, which is near the bottom in pressure and sack rate. Even without spike weeks, Hurts’ passing volume and red zone involvement give him a stable floor.

Also in my lineup: Saquon Barkley ($10,000) will benefit from Philly’s preferred game script, which leans run-heavy at home. The 49ers’ linebacker injuries support extended drives.