2025 NFL wild-card betting: Odds, picks for 49ers-Eagles

By / January 10, 2026
Jan 10, 2026, 08:00 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, setting up a great coaching matchup between 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Plus, we’ll look at an Eagles offense that is still seeking a sense of sustained rhythm, but also a unit featuring explosive playmakers.

Matt Bowen breaks it down and offers his take, and Liz Loza, Pamela Maldonado and Eric Moody share their best bets, analysis and DFS plays to help you get in on the action.

Note: Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change.

