2026 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Entering NBA Cup Finals

Don’t let the calendar fool you. As we hit the mid-December mark in the NBA, the sample size is getting too big to ignore. The pretenders are fading, the contenders are separating, and the anomalies are starting to look real.

On the eve of the NBA Cup Finals, it seems like just the right time to take stock of how the league is fairing. Keep reading to see what the NBA playoff picture would look like if the season ended today:

2026 NBA Playoff Picture

Eastern Conference Bracket

(1) Pistons vs. (8) Cavaliers

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers

(3) Celtics vs. (6) Heat

(4) Magic vs. (5) Raptors

Western Conference Bracket

Eastern Conference Standings

Detroit Pistons (20-5) New York Knicks (18-7) Boston Celtics (15-10) Orlando Magic (15-11) Toronto Raptors (15-11) Miami Heat (14-11) Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) Atlanta Hawks (15-12) Milwaukee Bucks (11-16) Chicago Bulls (10-15) Charlotte Hornets (8-18) Brooklyn Nets (7-18) Indiana Pacers (6-20) Washington Wizards (4-20)

Western Conference Standings

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-2) Denver Nuggets (18-6) Houston Rockets (16-6) Los Angeles Lakers (18-7) San Antonio Spurs (18-7) Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9) Phoenix Suns (14-12) Golden State Warriors (13-14) Memphis Grizzlies (11-14) Dallas Mavericks (10-16) Portland Trail Blazers (10-16) Utah Jazz (9-15) LA Clippers (6-19) Sacramento Kings (6-20) New Orleans Pelicans (5-22)

NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket

Eastern Conference

(7) 76ers vs. (8) Cavs

(9) Hawks vs. (10) Bucks

Western Conference

(7) Suns vs. (8) Warriors

(9) Grizzlies vs. (10) Mavs

Other Key Dates

April 14-17: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 18: NBA playoffs begin

May 5-6: NBA conference semifinals begin

May 20: NBA conference finals begin

June 5: NBA Finals begin (projected)

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

Sixteen teams in total make the NBA playoffs, eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conference. The top six seeds in each conference advance based on the regular season record. The final two seeds in each conference are determined by the NBA Play-In Tournament.

When do the NBA Playoffs begin?

The 2026 NBA playoffs will begin on April 18. The 2025-26 regular season wraps up on April 12, giving teams a short break before the postseason tips off.

How does the Play-In Tournament work?

The Play-In Tournament, introduced in 2021 to keep more teams competitive and reduce tanking, determines the final two playoff spots in each conference.

The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed, and the winner secures the No. 7 spot and a first-round matchup with the No. 2 seed. The loser gets one more chance to make the postseason.

The loser of the 7 vs. 8 game will host the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup. The winner of that final Play-In game claims the No. 8 seed and earns a first-round meeting with the conference’s top seed.

How many rounds are there in the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA postseason features four rounds: the first round, the conference semifinals, the conference finals and the NBA Finals. Each round is decided by a best-of-seven series.