Winning numbers for 12-16-25; jackpot at $80M

Dec. 16, 2025, 7:24 a.m. ET

The Mega Millions jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 16, is an estimated $80 million.

No one won the jackpot in the previous drawing on Friday, Dec. 12.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Have you gotten your tickets yet? The Wednesday, Dec. 16, Mega Millions jackpot sands at $80 million with a $36.2 million cash option.

Here’s what to know about the Mega Millions:

Latest Mega Millions winning numbers

Tuesday, Dec. 16, winning numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.

Friday, Dec. 12, winning numbers were 10-50-55-58-59 and the Megaball was 5.

Did anyone win the last Mega Millions drawing?

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, Dec. 12.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

Mega Millions numbers you need to know: Most commonly drawn numbers

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $5 with automatic non-jackpot multipliers. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here’s how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions 2023-2025 lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of 19 Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023 through 2025, according to megamillions.com:

$90 million — Dec. 2, 2025; New Jersey

$980 million — Nov. 14, 2025; Georgia

$348 million — June, 27, 2025; Virginia

$112 million — April, 18, 2025; Ohio

$344 million — March 25, 2025; Illinois

$113 million — Jan. 17, 2025; Arizona

$1.22 billion — Dec. 27, 2024; California

$800 million — Sept. 10, 2024; Texas.

$560 million — June 4, 2024; Illinois.

$1.12 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey.

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2024; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17, 2024; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$36 million — Aug. 15, 2023; Florida.

$360 million — Oct. 6, 2023: Texas.

$395 million — Dec. 8, 2023; California (2).

Top 11 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 11 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com: