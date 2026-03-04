2026 NFL mock draft: Reid’s pick predictions in Rounds 1-2

The headlining event of the NFL predraft process, the combine, concluded this past weekend in Indianapolis. More that 300 prospects for the 2026 NFL draft converged on Lucas Oil Stadium for drills, 40-yard dashes, interviews with team personnel and medical exams. So this is a great time not only for another mock draft but also to expand it to two rounds.

There is still more to be done between now and the start of the first round on April 23 in Pittsburgh. College pro days will take place all over the country in March and early April, and teams will host prospects for visits. Also, the upcoming free agency blitz will reshape the needs of every team. But this is where things stand right now after seeing prospects in person in Indy and conversations I’ve had with scouts, coaches and execs throughout the league.

Four teams had multiple picks entering this exercise: the Rams (from the Falcons), Jets (from the Colts), Browns (from the Jaguars) and Cowboys (from the Packers). I decided to add to the fun with a couple of trades of my own.

Here are my projections for all 64 first- and second-round picks in 2026, starting with the Raiders.

See more:

Position rankings | Combine takeaways

Jump to a round:

Round 1 | Round 2

Jump to a proposed trade:

NYJ-DAL | HOU-ARI

Round 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders haven’t drafted a QB in the first round since 2007 (JaMarcus Russell), but you can write this pick down with a marker. It would be a stunner if Las Vegas elected not to draft Mendoza. The clear top QB in this year’s class has a combination of accuracy, resiliency and decision-making — exactly what the Raiders need under center. Adding Mendoza to third-year tight end Brock Bowers and second-year running back Ashton Jeanty gives new head coach Klint Kubiak a promising offensive trio to build around.

play 0:32 Mendoza speaks at the NFL combine: ‘I mean who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?’ Projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media at the NFL combine about the opportunity to work with Tom Brady if he goes to the Raiders.

Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State

With five first-round picks over the next two years, it’s essential for the Jets to find a bunch of building blocks. Reese’s explosiveness makes him an option at edge rusher or off-ball linebacker. A high-upside prospect, few blockers are able to match his levels of explosion, and he also has the block deconstruction ability to wreak havoc at the first level of the defense. With New York trading edge rusher Jermaine Johnson last week, Reese would kick-start the Jets’ rebuild as a key foundational player to their defense.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Edge rusher Josh Sweat performed well in his first season in Arizona (12 sacks), but he needs a running mate. The Cardinals could pair him with Bailey, who is the most productive pass rusher in this year’s class. Bailey had 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last season, which tied him for the FBS lead, along with 19.5 tackles for loss. He is a quick accelerator out of the starting blocks, and his first step allows him to race past blockers with ease. Bailey is relentless, creates negative plays and is able to rack up sacks in bunches.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Bain was the talk of the defensive line group at the combine, as his official arm length of 30⅞ inches caused a bit of a stir. And while it’s a historical outlier, I don’t believe it will cause him to drop out of the top 10. I actually have him in the top five, as he’s a perfect match for Titans coach Robert Saleh’s defense. Bain’s hand power and versatility could reinforce a front that already has All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and newly acquired edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Adding Bain would give Saleh’s team an immediate identity.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The last time an off-ball linebacker was picked in the top five was 2019, when the Buccaneers took Devin White. So while it’s rare, Styles’ skill set pairs really well with the defense coach John Harbaugh will likely bring to the Giants. Styles dazzled at the combine and can be the boisterous presence that Harbaugh’s Ravens teams often had at middle linebacker. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound defender is a converted safety who has the intangibles and potential to wear the green dot right away as a rookie.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling’s stock has skyrocketed since the end of the season. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, he’s one of the few true left tackles of this class. He is also an excellent athlete who excels in space and on the move. His size, upside and athletic traits have prompted multiple teams to rank him as the top offensive tackle at the combine. The Browns have six offensive linemen hitting free agency and need help across the board, even after Monday’s trade for Tytus Howard.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever studied. His football IQ, versatility on the back end and sure tackling ability make him a worthy selection at this spot even though a safety hasn’t been drafted in the top 10 since 2017 (Jamal Adams). Washington gave up a lot of explosive passing plays last season, with opponents averaging 8.1 yards per attempt (third worst in the NFL). The Commanders also had a mere eight interceptions in 2025, which was the fourth worst in the league. Downs could help them improve in both areas.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Saints hit at quarterback with Tyler Shough last year, so let’s get him a backfield mate to grow alongside. I believe that Love is the best player in this draft and could succeed Alvin Kamara, who will be 31 next season and in the last year of his contract. The Saints had the lowest percentage of 10-plus-yard runs last season (7.8%). Meanwhile, Love had 39 runs of 10 yards or more in 2025, fourth best in the FBS. He also had two 90-plus-yard touchdown runs. Adding him would not only give coach Kellen Moore an explosive runner but a capable pass catcher, too.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Chiefs desperately need to give Patrick Mahomes a receiver who can consistently beat man-to-man coverage. Tate is a silky-smooth route runner who has plenty of range as a pass catcher. He also has arguably the best hands in this class, with only one drop on 67 targets last season. He is a three-level threat who displays his polish on all branches of the route tree. While he wasn’t as productive in college, Tate reminds me of DeVonta Smith in body type and how they win routes and could be a similar high-end No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is my top-rated corner and would be the best defensive player available in this spot. Considering that the Bengals gave up the second-most yards per game and the third-most points per game last season, this pairing makes a lot of sense. Delane is a sticky cover corner who can play man-to-man with ease, but he is equally savvy in zone coverage. With his easy movement, excellent hip mobility and ball skills, he has the potential to be a true No. 1 corner in the NFL.

What to know for the 2026 NFL draft • Mocks: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates

• Rankings: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates

• Best by position | Draft order | More

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa has some of the cleanest film to evaluate of any prospect in this year’s class. He’s a model of consistency as a steady blocker who has the mauling power to generate movement and enough lower-body quickness. While there is talk of the 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mauigoa possibly kicking inside to guard at some point, drafting him here and pairing him with Patrick Paul would give the Dolphins’ new regime a pair of bookend offensive tackles to start their rebuild around.

Proposed trade: Jets move up four spots

A few months after teaming up in the Quinnen Williams trade, the Jets and Cowboys can make another deal. New York sends Dallas the first-rounder it acquired in the Sauce Gardner trade (No. 16), a fourth-rounder and a seventh-round selection to move up to the No. 12 pick.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Jets have four selections in the top 44, which gives them the ability to move up to add to a wide receiver room that consists of Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and not much else. Lemon is a versatile player who can win from the outside or in the slot. His physical traits won’t wow many, but he’s capable of winning against all types of coverage. His 96.3 receiving yards per game was the third most of any player in the FBS last season. Lemon is also competitive after the catch; his 21 forced missed tackles ranked 14th among FBS receivers in 2025.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

After finishing four points short of making the Super Bowl and with quarterback Matthew Stafford playing year-to-year at this point of his career, the Rams need to maximize their short-term window. Coach Sean McVay incorporated a lot of 12 and 13 personnel into his offense last season and showed a lot of creativity in deploying multiple tight ends. Sadiq serves as an extra receiver and would give the Rams a versatile game breaker they don’t have at the position. And while he is known for his receiving (51 receptions for eight touchdowns last season), Sadiq is also a physical run blocker.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Right guard Daniel Faalele was the clear weak link of Baltimore’s offensive line and is scheduled to become a free agent. Replacing him with Ioane could be a significant upgrade. Ioane was a steady blocker inside for the Nittany Lions, allowing only two pressures and zero sacks last season. The Ravens’ line gave up 45 sacks in 2025 (12th most in the NFL) and would be boosted by Ioane, who is a plug-and-play starter at either guard spot with the feet, strength and base to improve quarterback Lamar Jackson’s protection.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

The Buccaneers are in dire need of defensive line help with Haason Reddick and Logan Hall set to be free agents, and Faulk can potentially provide that. He’s an extremely young (he doesn’t turn 21 until September), NFL-ready run defender with strong hands at the point of attack and upside as a pass rusher. His ability to disengage and disrupt gives Faulk room to grow as a pass rusher, but there are mixed opinions in the league about whether the 6-foot-6, 276-pound defender should stay on the edge or bulk up to play on the interior.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Cowboys gave up the most points per game in the NFL last season (30.1) and the third-most yards per contest (377.0). They started to remake their secondary last season, and adding Thieneman, an active defender with positional and scheme versatility, would continue that process. Dallas specializes in two-high safety looks, and Thieneman is an excellent processor who can close on plays in a hurry. Dallas forced only 12 turnovers in 2025, and Thieneman has the ability to be a ball hawk while bringing physicality when stepping down against the run.

Where could Sonny Styles, Ty Simpson, Dillon Thieneman and Max Iheanachor land? ESPN

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Lions tend to be unconventional early in the draft and have passed on edge rushers at this juncture the past couple of years, but Mesidor checks every box of what they typically look for on defense. He’s a heavy-handed rusher with nonstop effort who wears down blockers. He finished last season with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes and would be an ideal edge pairing with Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor’s age (he turns 25 in April) has been a talking point, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue with scouts I have spoken with.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to be released and Jonathan Allen could follow, leaving the Vikings extremely thin along the interior defensive line. At 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, Banks is a towering presence who would give Minnesota a key player inside. The Vikings have gravitated toward explosive athletes like Banks, who jumped 32 inches in the vertical and ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. Banks has an injury history, but he also has plenty of potential and is an ideal fit in coordinator Brian Flores’ defense.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

While pass rusher is a need, the buzz at the combine was that the Panthers would address that need through free agency or trade. So let’s go offensive tackle, as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s knee injury in the playoffs magnifies Carolina’s need there. The Panthers could try a short-term fix through free agency, but Fano could provide a long-term answer as Ekwonu recovers. Fano could also be an eventual in-house successor for right tackle Taylor Moton, who turns 32 in August. Fano can play all five positions up front, which would give the Panthers flexibility as they reshape their line.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

After taking Dillon Thieneman earlier, the Cowboys double dip in the secondary with Terrell, a prospect who scouts keep saying should go higher than expected. His physical mentality and competitive demeanor are easy to see, and he had one of the better on-field workouts of any corner at the combine. The Cowboys have holes to fill in the secondary around standout corner DaRon Bland, and Terrell would fit perfectly in the back end of new coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson is arguably the most talented receiver in this class, but I have him falling to the Steelers because of concerns about his durability. He has dealt with nagging injuries and never played a full season in college. When he plays, Tyson is a strong, productive (61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season) ball winner on the outside who shows versatility with his route tree. The Steelers need a No. 2 receiver in the “Z” role opposite DK Metcalf, and Tyson could be that player.

play 2:43 Stephen A.’s message to Steelers GM Omar Khan: ‘Do your job!’ Stephen A. Smith says Steelers GM Omar Khan needs to find a quarterback rather than waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Chargers’ interior offensive line struggled last season and could look a lot different, with guard Zion Johnson a free agent and Mekhi Becton a potential cap casualty after an injury-riddled season. There was a true 50-50 split among scouts at the combine on the 6-foot-7, 352-pound Proctor, with some thinking he was a first-rounder and others seeing him as a Day 2 prospect. There is also debate on his position, with Proctor playing tackle in college but able to kick inside to guard. But even if he’s at guard in the pros, he would provide the Chargers with insurance at tackle after they lost Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to season-ending injuries in 2025.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson sat out eight games in 2025 and will be 36 next season. The Eagles are known for planning ahead and drafting heir apparents to long-term veterans before they are needed. Lomu has plenty of potential and can play either tackle spot, but he must improve his play strength. Ideally, he’ll get time to increase that strength while learning behind Johnson, but Johnson’s age and durability concerns could force Lomu to play earlier than expected.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Scouts have been enamored with Cooper since midseason, and his stock has skyrocketed as a response. He is a strong and tempoed route runner who can remain physical through route stems. The Browns have a severe shortage of proven pass catchers after veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., last year’s third-round revelation. Cooper would instantly play a big role in the Browns’ offense with his ability to win in traffic and gain yards after the catch.

What to know for the NFL offseason • Tracking signings, cuts, trades, more

• Every team’s offseason guide | Schedule

• Top free agents | Best draft prospects

• Top trade candidates | Deepest positions

• Franchise tags | Coach hirings | Draft order

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bears badly need a disruptive defensive tackle, so let’s give them my top-ranked player at the position. Despite not having the 2025 season that many envisioned (30 tackles and two sacks), Woods still showed plenty of Round 1 flashes. He’s a bouncy athlete at 6-foot-3, 298 pounds who fits best as a 3-technique. His ability to create quick wins from the inside as an explosive penetrator is something that is sorely lacking in Chicago.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

With the switch to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the Bills need to have an active presence up the middle of their defense. Because of that, I thought about going nose tackle (another massive need) at this spot, but instead I’m giving Buffalo an instinctive second-level defender. Allen has the potential to transform the Bills’ defense with his physical, tone-setting play, as he is a seek-and-destroy linebacker with excellent range.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The 49ers are at a crossroads at receiver. Their leading pass catcher at the position (Jauan Jennings) is set to be a free agent, veteran Brandon Aiyuk seems to be moving on, and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall is still looking for his footing in the offense. Concepcion is an explosive playmaker who has many traits that translate to success in coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Concepcion kicks it into gear on route stems and racks up plenty of big plays as a pass catcher and a return specialist.

Proposed trade: Cardinals move back into Round 1

For the second straight draft, the Texans would trade out of the back end of the first round, receiving the Cardinals’ second- (No. 34) and fourth-round picks while sending Arizona their first-round pick (No. 28). Could the Cardinals use this spot to get their next franchise quarterback?

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

With the news that Kyler Murray will officially be either cut or traded before the start of the league year, the Cardinals have a lot of quarterback questions. So I have them trading back into the bottom of the first round to acquire their QB of the future. Simpson is a perfect fit in new coach Mike LaFleur’s offense. Simpson operates well off play-action but makes his best throws in the short and intermediate areas. His lack of starting experience (15 starts) makes him a bit of a risk here, but Arizona still has veteran Jacoby Brissett for another year to serve as a bridge until Simpson is ready to be the QB1.

play 0:57 Why Louis Riddick rates Ty Simpson so highly Louis Riddick raves about why he thinks Ty Simpson has earned a spot as a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If we’re going strictly by talent, McCoy is a top-10 prospect in this class. But he hasn’t played a game since 2024, missing all of last season after suffering an ACL tear in January 2025. We’re still not sure where he’s at in his recovery, as he did not participate in testing or drills at the combine. This gives the Rams — who haven’t drafted a corner in the first round since 2006 or before Day 3 since 2019 — the potential to get a steal here. McCoy is an easy mover who has squeaky-clean technique. All eyes will be on Tennessee’s pro day on March 31, when McCoy is expected to participate in a full workout.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Getting more offensive playmakers for quarterback Bo Nix might be an option here, but the Broncos could use this pick to make their already-stout defense even stronger. Toledo has turned into a Group of 5 defensive factory (see: Quinyon Mitchell, 2024), and McNeil-Warren is the next prospect up. He would bring a diverse skill set to the Broncos’ secondary, with his 20% defensive completion percentage allowed being the best among all FBS defensive backs last season.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is scheduled to become a free agent, but the Patriots still need help off the edge regardless of whether he returns. Leading sacker Harold Landry III (8.5 sacks) missed two games because of injury last season and will turn 30 before the upcoming campaign. Howell is a pass-rushing menace who tends to be a disruptive presence. He has an advanced repertoire of pass-rushing moves, and his 11.5 sacks last season ranked seventh among all FBS defensive linemen.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The reigning champions have a clear need at corner, as Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are both scheduled to be free agents. Hood is a scheme-versatile player who can thrive in press man while also having the fluidity to excel in zone. A former all-state center fielder in high school, Hood’s ball skills frequently show up on tape (10 pass breakups and an interception last season). With his poised technique and wrap-up-and-finish tackling, he would fit well on the outside of Mike Macdonald’s secondary.

Round 2

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Jets would continue to retool their defense with Cisse, a hyperathletic corner who is just scratching the surface of his potential. He’d be a fun pairing with Azareye’h Thomas, New York’s third-rounder from the 2025 draft.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

With Howard off to Cleveland and Juice Scruggs headed to Detroit, the Texans could address the offensive line here. Losing Howard leaves Blake Fisher as their projected starter at right tackle. Miller started 54 career games at Clemson, so he is battle-tested and could potentially start right away with his run-blocking power and strong hands in pass protection.





Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Getting second-year quarterback Cam Ward more offensive playmakers needs to be at the top of the Titans’ to-do list. Boston is a strong-handed perimeter target who can provide Ward another vertical option on the outside.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

The Raiders are switching to a 3-4 defense next season and need a centerpiece on their front. Hunter is a massive presence in the middle (6-foot-4, 318 pounds) and a player you can build a culture around.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

If the Giants can’t re-sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, they could pivot to a younger option. Iheanachor makes a lot of sense here as a right tackle to protect Jaxson Dart. Iheanachor is a high-upside player who’s still growing into the position after not playing football in high school.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

GM Nick Caserio’s reshuffling of the offensive front would continue here, as the Texans double down up front. Pregnon is a powerful, 6-foot-4, 314-pound player who would address Houston’s glaring hole at right guard.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

The Browns would continue to revamp their offensive line with this pick, as Bisontis can provide the Browns with a rock-solid option at either guard spot. He’s a good athlete who has allowed only one sack over the past two seasons.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

The Chiefs have preferred strong, well-put-together defensive ends who understand how to set an edge against the run. Parker provides that along with pass-rush upside and fits the mold of what Kansas City has gravitated toward in the past.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

An explosive 3-technique is high on the Bengals’ wish list, and Miller is a potential-laden interior defender who didn’t get to show his true ability as an up-the-field penetrator in Georgia’s scheme. He has the potential to start very early in his career.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is a versatile playmaker who can line up in multiple spots, including the backfield. His poised tempo as a route runner fits well in coach Kellen Moore’s offense, as Bernard’s skill set can aid Tyler Shough.

What to know for NFL free agency • Tracking latest moves | Grading deals

• Ranking the top 100 players available

• Barnwell: Offense tiers | Defense tiers

• Every team’s biggest decision | Best fits

• Franchise tag winners | Read more

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

After drafting an offensive tackle in Round 1, the Dolphins can go with Johnson here. He is a rock-solid corner prospect who is climbing up draft boards. He would give Miami a high-end starter and fits coach Jeff Hafley’s prototype for an outside corner.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

The Jets haven’t drafted a safety in the first two days of the draft since 2020 (Ashtyn Davis). New York didn’t record an interception last season and could use a ball hawk such as Haulcy, who recorded 10 interceptions in his college career.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

The Ravens finished tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks last season (30) and need help on the edge. Young is a long-limbed, sudden pass rusher who can generate pressure as a standup outside linebacker or rush with his hand in the dirt.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David is weighing his options on whether he’ll return for a 15th NFL season. A succession plan is necessary, and Hill is an urgent second-level defender who brings a high caliber of physicality.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Edge and linebacker are the top needs for the Colts’ defense. Jacas would provide them with a dependable player off the edge, as he totaled 11 sacks last season and shows plenty of violence as an edge setter against the run.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Nose tackle is a clear need for the Falcons. McDonald is a stout presence on the interior who led the country in run stop win rate last season (7.8%) while also possessing a pass-rushing punch.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Vikings have recently struggled to find starters outside Round 1. They need help at linebacker, as Eric Wilson is a free agent who turns 32 next season. Rodriguez would provide Minnesota a plug-and-play option at the second level of Brian Flores’ defense.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

After trading David Montgomery to Houston, the Lions need a bigger back to team up with Jahmyr Gibbs. Price is a strong runner who complemented Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame and can do the same with Gibbs.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

General manager Dan Morgan got two edge rushers on Day 2 of the 2025 draft (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) and could go back to the well here. Thomas is an energetic pass rusher who can be a standup outside linebacker in coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun matches the Packers’ cornerback prototype, as he’s a big, physical and explosive athlete at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds. Igbinosun’s developmental arc will take some time, as he’s handsy in coverage, but that patience could pay off in the long term.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Scott is a high-intensity, physical nickel defender who isn’t afraid to chirp a bit, making him a perfect fit in Pittsburgh’s defensive backfield. He has the talent to immediately change the outlook of a secondary.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers was one of the biggest stories at the combine, leaping 45½ inches in the vertical. He could be Dallas Goedert’s successor as a pass-catching tight end who can play inline or flex outside to create mismatches.

play 0:16 Eli Stowers 45.5″ vertical jump sets TE record Eli Stowers broke the TE record in vertical jump with a 45.5″ leap.

Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

With Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack scheduled to be free agents, adding Moore would give the Chargers another pass rusher. He had 10 sacks last season and played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2022-23.

Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Montaric Brown could price himself out of Jacksonville’s plans, so the Jaguars will likely need another outside corner. Neal is a long, scheme-versatile corner who comes with pro-ready poise in his perimeter technique.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Safety is arguably the Bears’ top need, as their top four safeties from last season are not under contract. Wheatley is an underrated free safety who can play atop the defense but isn’t afraid of coming downhill in run support.

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

All-Pro tackle Trent Williams will turn 38 years old prior to next season and is currently renegotiating his contract. Finding an heir apparent would be wise. At 6-foot-8, 328 pounds, Tiernan is a dependable and high-floor blocker who could eventually take over at either tackle spot.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton’s arrow is pointed upward, and he makes perfect sense for a Texans defense that needs interior help. After a strong Senior Bowl week, Halton’s ascension continued at the combine, leading all defensive tackles with a 36½-inch vertical jump and a 4.82-second 40-yard dash.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Bills need someone who can separate on the outside, and Brazzell is an “X” receiver who can be a deep vertical threat. He can also sink his weight and run a true route tree, making him a good fit with quarterback Josh Allen.

Check out ‘NFL Draft Daily’ on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN’s new show ‘NFL Draft Daily’ airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

After drafting Jermod McCoy in Round 1, I could see the Rams doubling up at corner. Ponds is undersized (5-foot-9, 182 pounds) but plays well above his weight class. He could take over for pending free agent Cobie Durant on the outside or play as the nickel.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

The Broncos get quarterback Bo Nix some help here with Fields, a big perimeter presence who’s capable of winning down the field. He also plays with enough physicality to garner tough targets in intermediate areas.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell has checked all the boxes in this process and sneaks in at the end of Round 2. He silenced questions about his speed at the combine by running a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Bell is capable of playing inside or on the perimeter and is a three-level threat who could continue to boost quarterback Drake Maye.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is in line for a hefty pay raise. If Seattle isn’t willing to match his price, Washington is cut from a similar cloth. A physical runner with plenty of contact balance, he has excellent vision and speed while being a comfortable pass catcher out of the backfield.