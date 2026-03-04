Which gas stations have the best quality fuel?

March 1, 2026Updated March 2, 2026, 3:56 p.m. ET

The average driver may think all gas stations are the same, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Some gas stations use better quality fuel than others and there is a good reason why. Some brands have detergents in their fuel that clean your fuel injectors and other fuel system components. Once you find out which brands use the best gas, your car will last longer and run better than if you were using lesser quality fuel. Here is how you can find the best quality gas in your area:

What TOP TIER certification means

Gasoline sold at fuel stations in the United States is required to have a minimum amount of detergent due to a law set by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1997. These detergents offer extra cleaning for components of the fuel system, such as the fuel injectors and intake valves.

Many gas station brands get their fuel reviewed and tested by TOP TIER, a company endorsed by AAA, which rates fuel quality for gasoline and diesel engines. The brands that meet the company’s standards will be recognized as a TOP TIER-approved gasoline brand.

Bill Studzinski, program manager for TOP TIER, spoke to the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, about how a gas station gets to use the trademark for having the best quality gas.

“If a fuel company wants to send us their data, according to our standard, and their fuel is known to keep the engine clean, they can then use the trademark globally,” Studzinski said. “TOP TIER gives you at least two, but more likely almost three and four times the amount of additive that the federal minimum gets you.”

Which brands sell TOP TIER gas?

Some brands are well known for having TOP TIER fuel with a lot of detergents. Brands such as Shell, Citgo, Costco, Mobil, Marathon and Exxon are popular brands that have received the TOP TIER gasoline approval.

Is better-quality gas more expensive?

There are many determining factors in gas prices. Many people assume cheaper means lower quality. But when it comes to gas, the price doesn’t affect the quality. As long as the brand has a TOP TIER approval, then all the fuel that brand sells throughout the United States will be the same.

Is it OK to use non‑TOP TIER gas?

Nothing is stopping you from going to a gas station without the TOP TIER approval, but you get what you pay for, as their fuel has fewer detergents and won’t clean the fuel system as well. The benefits of using high-quality gas will result in fewer potential engine issues down the line if lower-end fuel is constantly used. If a TOP TIER-approved gas station is too far of a drive and your tank is running low, then go with whatever is closest to you.

