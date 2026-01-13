2026 Topps Series One Baseball Kicks Off 75th Anniversary with Pre-Orders Tuesday

The 2026 Baseball season is only a few months away. Prior to it starting, Spring Training games will be conducted, and prospects will attempt to make a mark and make the Opening Day rosters. Similarly, it would seem as though 2026 Topps Series One Baseball is right around the corner. Topps has announced that a pre-order will be taking place soon, marking the official start of the 2026 release cycle for Baseball in the hobby.

Ahead of the pre-order, here is what collectors need to know about the upcoming release.

2026 Topps Series One Baseball Box | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Flagship Baseball Design Revealed to collectors

Prior to Tuesday’s pre-order Topps also revealed the design for it’s 2026 Flagship release. The card features a typical flagship look, with part of the card containing white borders. However, the left borders of the card feature what is meant to be the jersey and stripe of the team that is represented on the card, bringing a sense of uniqueness to the design.

The team abbreviation is located in the top left of the card, while player information finds it’s way onto the bottom. The player’s name also appears in bold capital letters, which stands out on the card. The player is naturally front and center, along with the Topps 75th Anniversary logo. This year marks a landmark year for Topps Baseball cards, and this logo will likely be present throughout the Flagship releases.

2026 Topps Series One Shohei Ohtani Base Card | Topps via Instagram

Pre-order will be taking place on Tuesday, January 13th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website

The pre-order for 2026 Topps Series One Baseball will happen on Tuesday, January 13th at 12 PM EST. It will take place on the Topps Website, with hobby boxes being advertised at $99.99 ahead of the pre-sale. This price comes in at a collector-friendly price, and this is the type of product that can have quite a bit of draw. Additionally, it is one that just about anyone wants to get their hands on, so seeing an affordable price is never a bad thing for collectors.

A checklist is not known at the time of writing, but some preview images do indicate at least some of the rookies that will make their debut in the Flagship run of sets. Some early confirmed names include: Roman Anthony, Jac Caglianone, and Jacob Misiorowski.

2026 Topps Series One Jac Caglianone Autograph | Topps via Instagram

Collectors are eagerly waiting the pre-order date for 2026 Topps Series One, as it’s release announcement is always an important point of the hobby year. It signifies a new calendar year beginning, and is one of the most iconic releases year after year. The pre-order will take place Tuesday, January 13th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website.

