ICYMI: House Passes Goodlander-Backed Legislation to Support Victims of Crimes

**The Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act redirects funds to ensure victim assistance programs have the support they need**

Washington, D.C. – In case you missed it, yesterday, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 909, the Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act, bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander that provides a stable source of funding for the Crime Victims Fund, which supports child advocacy centers, domestic violence agencies, rape crisis centers, and victim assistance programs in New Hampshire and across all 50 states. The bill requires certain civil penalties collected by the United States in fraud cases against the government to be deposited in the Crime Victims Fund. Congressman Chris Pappas is also a cosponsor of this legislation.

“The Crime Victims Fund has for decades supported the life-saving and life-changing work of victim assistance programs across our state, from our Child Advocacy Centers to our Rape Crisis Centers,” said Congresswoman Goodlander. “Our commonsense bipartisan bill will ensure that no victim of crime faces a closed door or an endless waitlist for help – paid for by the very people trying to take advantage of our system. It provides the critical and stabilizing funding our providers on the frontline need to standup for victims when it matters most, and I am proud to see it pass the House of Representatives.”

The Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act delivers for Granite Staters:

Adds a stable funding source for crime victims : The Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act strengthens the Crime Victims Fund by directing additional money into the fund through 2029.

: The Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act strengthens the Crime Victims Fund by directing additional money into the fund through 2029. Makes fraudsters help victims : The bill requires certain civil penalties collected in fraud and false-claims cases against the federal government to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.

: The bill requires certain civil penalties collected in fraud and false-claims cases against the federal government to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund. Supports victims : The Crime Victims Fund helps pay for services that support crime victims, including compensation, counseling, shelter, and legal assistance.

: The Crime Victims Fund helps pay for services that support crime victims, including compensation, counseling, shelter, and legal assistance. Protects essential programs nationwide : The fund supports federal, state, and local programs that help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and other violent crimes.

: The fund supports federal, state, and local programs that help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and other violent crimes. Builds on existing funding—not taxpayer dollars: The Crime Victims Fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by offenders—not by taxpayers—and this bill strengthens that model.

Congresswoman Goodlander has dedicated her life to ensuring the people of New Hampshire get a fair deal. Before taking the oath to represent the Granite State in Congress, she served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where she advocated for bipartisan solutions to support those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, find resources in New Hampshire here.

