Weather in Memphis and the Mid-South | Weather

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1116 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Brownsville, Millington, Covington, Munford, Brighton, Dancyville, Ft Pillow, Hillville, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Mason, Gallaway, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Tabernacle and Canaan Grove. - PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Shelby County in Tennessee... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1058 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Eads, Downtown Memphis, Elmore Park, Spring Lake, Raleigh, White Station, Lucy, Brunswick and Lenow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, including the following county, Crittenden and West Tennessee, including the following counties, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Millington, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Somerville, Eads, Ellendale, Southeast Memphis, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis and Lagrange. - PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&