$21 million college football coach named potential “Plan B” option for Florida job

Florida made the decision to fire head coach Billy Napier after an abysmal 3-4 start to the season.
The Gators have since turned their attention to finding a championship-level replacement, but the competition is steep with Penn State, LSU, Auburn, among others, also searching for new head coaches.
Many experts have predicted that the Gators’ top target is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, one of the most coveted names in this year’s coaching cycle. Along with Florida, Kiffin has been linked to the LSU job, with some speculating that Kiffin could take his talents to the NFL.
Where will Florida turn if Kiffin takes another head coaching job, or even remains at Ole Miss, where he is competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff?
According to CBS Sports, the Gators could turn to an unexpected option with strong Florida ties who has built an unlikely program into a national contender.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was named the “Plan B” option for the Gators if Florida fails to secure Lane Kiffin.
In his four seasons at Georgia Tech, Key has compiled a 27-18 overall record with two bowl appearances. The Yellow Jackets are currently 9-2 (6-2 ACC) this season, which includes an 8-0 start, where Georgia Tech vaulted into the Top 10 in the AP Top 25.
Before returning to his alma mater, Key was the offensive line coach at Alabama from 2016-18. Key helped the Crimson Tide win the CFP national championship in 2017. He previously spent 11 seasons at UCF, serving in various assistant roles before stepping into the assistant head coaching role in 2012.
In December, Key signed an extension with Georgia Tech, keeping him in Atlanta through 2029. He is projected to make $4.15 million this season, but his base salary will increase by $100,000 each year. Over the next five seasons, he’s projected to make just over $21 million, not including incentives.
When asked earlier this season about being linked to other jobs, Key attempted to quiet the speculation.
“It’s flattering. It’s flattering. But not for me. For this program,” Key said. “Since I came back here, since I was named the head coach here, outside of time with my family, every waking second of my life has gone towards building this program to get to the point that it is right now.
“… Nah, it’s just beginning… Slice me open and see what colors I bleed.”
It remains to be seen if the Gators can win the Kiffin sweepstakes, but they could pivot to one of the hottest names in the current coaching cycle. It may not be the flashy hire, but it could be the hire Florida needs to become an SEC contender again.