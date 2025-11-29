Trump says he will cancel all Biden orders ‘signed by autopen’ and threatens ex-president with ‘perjury’ charges

Your support helps us to tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it’s investigating the financials of Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, ‘The A Word’, which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump ranted that he would terminate every document his predecessor Joe Biden signed with an autopen and that if Biden lied about using one, he would be charged with perjury.

The post is just the latest example of Trump going after his perceived political enemies using the power of the federal government to legally charge his political opponents.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump said on Truth Social. “The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he would cancel all documents Joe Biden signed with an autopen. ( Getty Images )

Biden’s use of an autopen has become a sticking point used by Republicans, who have argued that the staff of the previous administration used the autopen to sign executive orders and legislation when Biden, 82 when he left office, was too senile. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has said that Biden’s “cognitive decline” meant that he did not know about the pardons he signed.

The president said that “Radical Left Lunatics” took the presidency from Biden and therefore, documents he signed were null in void.

open image in gallery WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 30: Framed portraits of U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama flank an image of an autopen meant to symbolize Joe Biden. ( Getty )

“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,” Trump said.

-This story is developing