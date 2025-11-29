Trump says he will cancel all Biden orders ‘signed by autopen’ and threatens ex-president with ‘perjury’ charges

President Donald Trump ranted that he would terminate every document his predecessor Joe Biden signed with an autopen and that if Biden lied about using one, he would be charged with perjury.
The post is just the latest example of Trump going after his perceived political enemies using the power of the federal government to legally charge his political opponents.
“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump said on Truth Social. “The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”
Biden’s use of an autopen has become a sticking point used by Republicans, who have argued that the staff of the previous administration used the autopen to sign executive orders and legislation when Biden, 82 when he left office, was too senile. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has said that Biden’s “cognitive decline” meant that he did not know about the pardons he signed.
The president said that “Radical Left Lunatics” took the presidency from Biden and therefore, documents he signed were null in void.
“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,” Trump said.
-This story is developing