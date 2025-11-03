$45M-worth NASCAR star Brad Keselowski rejects idea of leaving Cup driving amid IMSA ambition







Brad Keselowski has refused to step away from full-time Cup driving in his effort to own an IMSA Hypercar team if Ford brings its 2027 program to the US. The $45 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) NASCAR veteran and RFK Racing co-owner said that he loves the Cup Series and does not want an “off-ramp” from it.

Keselowski moved into NASCAR team ownership earlier this decade when he bought a stake that turned Roush Fenway Racing into RFK Racing. The former Team Penske driver became a co-owner before the 2022 season and switched to racing full-time in the team’s No. 6 Ford.

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup championship race, Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass asked if Keselowski would treat IMSA as a future driving option and take one more year in Cup before switching. Keselowski refused the notion but added that he wanted to help build an IMSA program if the chance appeared.

“No, no, I don’t want an off-ramp driving the Cup Series. I love the Cup Series. I’m happy with that. But I do want to be a part of an IMSA team. And that’s class,” Brad Keselowski.

“You know, yet to be seen as to whether Ford will come to North America, but they’ve announced plans to race in Europe with that car and a lot of speculation. And we’ll see what happens. But if the opportunity opens up, RFK would love to be a part of it,” he added.

RFK added a third Cup car earlier this season, but the team has yet to see solid results in the series.

Brad Keselowski showed flashes of speed but lacked consistency in finishes and failed to land a win this season. Chris Buescher, in the No. 17 Ford, and Ryan Preece (No. 60) also failed to make the playoffs.

“I don’t see us on a path to an Xfinity or Truck team” – Brad Keselowski amid interest in owning IMSA team

Brad Keselowski shared an interest in owning an IMSA team after Ford announced plans to build a Hypercar for Le Mans and possibly US events. The 41-year-old also talked about a lack of expansion in NASCAR’s third and second-tier series, Truck and O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity), in the future.

“Ford is building a Hypercar for 2027 that is going to compete at Le Mans and maybe the United States. And if it competes in the United States, I’d like to own that team,” Brad Keselowski said, via X.

“I don’t see us on a path to a Xfinity or Truck team in the near future,” he added.

Ford revealed earlier this year that it will return to the top tier of prototype sports-car racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027.

Why did you not like this content? Cancel

Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Edited by Hitesh Nigam