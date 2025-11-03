Release Date, Cast, Plot and News

NEED TO KNOW Landman has officially been renewed for a second season, which premieres on Nov. 16

The hit Western will feature returning stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Andy Garcia

Season 2 will also introduce new faces to the cast

Landman is — almost — back.

The gritty Paramount+ drama starring Billy Bob Thornton will return to the small screen on Nov. 16. New episodes of the show will drop every Sunday until the series finale on Jan. 18, 2026. Landman was officially greenlit for a second season in March 2025, the streamer announced at the time, and will follow up on the shocking events of the season 1 finale.

The show, which was created by Taylor Sheridan and is based on the 2019 Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown, centers around Tommy Norris (Thornton) as he navigates the struggles of working as a landman for an independent oil rig in West Texas.

As it plays out, he has to battle constant lawsuits, potentially hazardous working conditions and ever-evolving family drama. Season 1 premiered on Nov. 17, 2024, and became an instant hit for the streamer’s top original series of all time, according to a December 2024 press release.

In addition to Thornton, the show also stars Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chávez, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Colm Feore.

So, when does Landman season 2 premiere? Here’s everything to know about the drama’s new chapter.

Warning: Landman season 1 spoilers ahead!

How did season 1 of Landman end?

Andy Garcia as Gallino in episode 10 of ‘Landman’.

Lauren ìLoî Smith/Paramount+



The finale episode of Landman’s inaugural season saw a major shift for Tommy’s career — and the supposed death of one of the show’s most pivotal characters.

M-Tex Oil CEO Monty Miller (Hamm) died after being hospitalized for a heart attack. Despite the hope his wife, Cami (Moore), had for his recovery, his heart transplant surgery didn’t go as planned. The finale’s last minutes showed the CEO lying lifeless in a hospital bed, surrounded by Cami and their two daughters.

Though fans questioned whether or not Monty had actually died, Wallace confirmed the character’s death to Variety in January 2025.

“When you take one major player off the board, it opens up opportunities for other players,” the co-creator said, “and I think that’s all I’m at liberty to say at this point.”

One of those opportunities was made clear in Landman’s final episode when Tommy agreed to take over M-Tex, fulfilling his boss’ final wishes. Thornton told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2025 that even though his character “probably doesn’t want to” lead as CEO, he’ll do so out of a “debt to his old friend and boss.”

What is Landman season 2 about?

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller in episode 8 of ‘Landman’.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+



Landman season 2 is set to push Tommy to his breaking point. “Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller, and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal,” the official logline reads. “And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

Thornton told the Los Angeles Times that he hopes to continue exploring his character’s peculiar family dynamics and dive deeper into his new relationship with cartel boss Galino (Garcia), who saved him after he was kidnapped and tortured by a local gang.

“I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy’s character,” the Goliath actor said in January 2025. “Tommy isn’t dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he’s got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal.”

He continued, “We’re in a chess match, and I hope that’s explored.”

Who is in the Landman season 2 cast?

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in episode 8 of ‘Landman’.

Ryan Green/Paramount+



Several of the season 1 stars — including Thornton, Moore, Garcia, Randolph, Larter, Wallace, Chávez, Jordan, Collie and Feore — are confirmed to be returning, per Deadline. Additionally, Sam Elliott has been bumped up to series regular.

As of July 2025, Guy Burnet, Miriam Silverman and Stefania Spampinato have all been officially added to the cast.

Spampinato will be playing Galino’s wife, according to Deadline, while Burnet will play engineer Charlie Newsom. Silverman will act as admissions counselor Greta Stidham.

What has Billy Bob Thornton said about returning to Landman?

Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Landman.’.

Emerson Miller/Paramount



As far as Thornton is concerned, Tommy’s story is just getting started. In a January 2025 interview with The Wrap, the 1883 actor discussed how he thinks his character will handle his new responsibilities.

“I think Tommy’s driven to make it a success, but at the same time, scared s——- right now, to take this on, and probably does not want to do it,” Thornton said. “He does not want to take any kind of an executive position. And I got a feeling, if there were a season 2 [another wink] that he’s going to drag a lot of the landman into it.”

He later told Deadline that he thinks his character is going to struggle the most with having to work for Moore’s character, Cami, as he is now president of the company that she owns.

“Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate,” Thornton told the outlet. “You can know something intellectually but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can take but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.’ ”

He added, “He goes from having a job that’s really difficult and a job that’s very dangerous to having two. Now I’m kind of executive and a landman and a family man in the midst of this tornado. It makes for some pretty interesting stuff I have to say.”

When does Landman season 2 premiere?

Paramount+ revealed that Landman season 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 16, 2025 in a short 15-second promo video in August 2025.

Where can I watch Landman season 2?

Paulina Chávez as Ariana and Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in episode 7 of .Landman’.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+



The first season of Landman is available to stream on Paramount+.

The second season will also be available on the streaming network.