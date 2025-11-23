A few small showers today ahead of an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas will see increasing clouds today with only a 10% chance of rain. Rain chances go up to 30% tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

The clouds will keep afternoon temperatures lower than Saturday with most highs in the 60s west of I-35, and mostly 70s east of the interstate. The wind will come out of the east.

Today’s highs

Lows tomorrow morning will be much warmer with several temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The humidity will be higher tomorrow morning as a southeast wind brings Gulf moisture northward.

Next Weather-Maker

South winds will gust up to 20 mph during the morning through mid-afternoon continuing to bring in more moisture from the Gulf. Upper-level moisture will move in from the southwest ahead of an upper trough setting the table for the showers and thunderstorms that are forecast tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms to start the week

There will be a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms Monday, with the slight risk (level 2 of 5) for Milam and Williamson Counties. The main threats will be from gusty winds of 58+ mph and hail 1″ in diameter.

Marginal to slight risk for severe storms

The other 13 counties will be under the marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

Rain totals are expected to range from .10″ to .25″ on the highest end with a few areas that could get up to .50″.

Not much rain the next two days

There will be a flood threat tonight and Monday.

Flood threat tonight

Monday’s flood threat

After Monday

A cold front sweeps across the area Tuesday bringing drier air. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be cool with highs both days in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday morning will be coldest as lows drop to the upper 30s to low/mid 40s.

Black Friday shoppers will have nice weather, too.

Rain returns to the area Friday night to next weekend.

Rain chances going up

