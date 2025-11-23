Mayor Abiebie and Gebrselassie unveil Heritage Plaque for Great Ethiopian Run | Heritage News | Heritage

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque was awarded to the Great Ethiopian Run (2001) in the category of ‘Competition’ during a ceremony in the National Museum of Ethiopia, in the presence of the Mayor of Addis Ababa Her Excellency Adanech Abiebie, on Thursday (20).

Mayor Abiebie and race founder Haile Gebrselassie unveiled the plaque in its impressive permanent location, the gallery of the museum which houses the Imperial Throne of Emperor Haile Selassie, who ruled from 1930 to 1974, and a collection of imperial crowns.

Ahead of the silver jubilee edition of the annual World Athletics Label race on Sunday (23), four-time world and two-time Olympic 10,000m champion Gebrselassie was joined at the ceremony by two of his famous Kenyan friends and one-time rivals Daniel Komen, the 1997 world 5000m champion and multiple world record-breaker, and Moses Tanui, the 1991 world 10,000m gold medallist and two-time Boston marathon winner. Khalid Khannouchi, a four-time marathon winner in Chicago and two-time world record-breaker, made up an impressive quartet of champions in attendance.

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location based honour awarded for “an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track & field athletics and of out of stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra-running, and race walking.”