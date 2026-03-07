A Tilt in Texas | Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (41-10-9) @ Dallas Stars (38-14-9)

6 p.m. MT | American Airlines Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a back-to-back against a pair of Pacific Division teams from Southern California, the Avalanche travels to Texas to face the Dallas Stars in a Central Division showdown. This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season, as the Stars won 5-4 in a shootout in Denver on October 11th and the teams will play again on March 18th in Colorado and on April 4th in Dallas.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, ANA 1

Latest Result (DAL): DAL 6, CGY 1

Winning in Anaheim

Nathan MacKinnon recorded his fourth-consecutive 100-point season and Parker Kelly scored twice to help the Avalanche defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 at Honda Center on Tuesday. Cale Makar posted a goal and two assists while Martin Necas and Gabriel Landeskog each scored for the second-consecutive day. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Makar opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period with his 18th goal of the season via a left-circle shot. Colorado doubled its lead on the power play at 14:05 of the first period when Necas scored his 27th goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the left circle set up by Brock Nelson’s cross-ice feed. With the secondary assist on the goal, Makar recorded the 200th power-play point of his career (43g/157a). At 4:50 of the second period, Cutter Gauthier put the Ducks on the board with a right-circle one-timer. Kelly gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 15:03 of the second period with his 14th goal of the season via a shot from the top of the left circle. The Avalanche took a 4-1 lead when Landeskog scored his ninth goal of the season via a one-timer off the rush from the high slot set up by MacKinnon, who recorded his 100th point of the season with the assist. MacKinnon also set a franchise record for the fewest games in franchise history to reach 100 points (59). Kelly made it a 5-1 game at 10:06 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 15th of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by Jack Drury.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (41), ranks second in points (100) and third in assists (59).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is third in points (64), fourth in assists (46) and tied for fourth in goals (18).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (72).

Series History

In 115 previous regular-season games against the Stars, the Avalanche has a record of 55-40-8-12. The teams have played in seven playoff series, in addition to a seeding round-robin contest in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Picking Up Two Points in Calgary

The Stars defeated the Calgary Flames 6-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. In the first period, Dallas’ Sam Steel opened the scoring at 8:44, Calgary’s Morgan Frost tied the game at 9:52 and Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 11:54. Mavrik Bourque scored to give the Stars a 3-1 lead at 2:26 of the second period and Steel made it 4-1 at 6:02 of the middle frame. Dallas took a 6-1 lead after Nathan Bastian scored at 8:48 of the middle frame and Wyatt Johnston added a power-play tally at 19:41 of the second period.

Scoring Against the Stars

MacKinnon has posted 48 points (18g/30a) in 45 regular-season games against the Stars, in addition to 29 points (14g/15a) in 21 playoff contests.

Makar has recorded 20 points (5g/15a) in 19 regular-season contests against Dallas, along with 20 points (7g/13a) in 21 playoff games.

Landeskog has registered 31 points (16g/15a) in 35 regular-season games against the Stars, in addition to 10 points (3g/7a) in 12 playoff contests.

Tallying Points in Texas

Jason Robertson leads the Stars in goals (34) and points (72) while ranking third in assists (38).

Johnston is second on the Stars in goals (33), third in points (65) and fourth in assists (32).

Miro Heiskanen is second on the Stars in assists (43) and fifth in points (50).

A Numbers Game

4

MacKinnon’s four 100-point seasons are the most in Avalanche history (since 1995-96), and his four-consecutive such campaigns are the second most in franchise history, behind Peter Stastny (six).

5

Nelson’s five game-winning goals on the road are tied for the most in the NHL this season.

83.5%

Colorado’s 83.5% mark on the penalty kill is the third best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s great. I think the St. Louis game [on] New Year’s Eve (Colorado won 6-1) then Carolina (Colorado won 5-3) we were playing really really well and then he (Landeskog) got hurt the next night against Florida (Colorado lost 2-1). It seems like a long time ago now, but he was playing great before then. I feel like every week he’s getting better and better. It’s a long time to be off. I think [in the] playoffs he was amazing, but it’s a lot of adrenaline. But, he’s getting his timing back. His shot looks really good. He’s had a couple good one-[timers] last couple nights. So, he’s a pleasure to play with. He always has been, for sure.”

— Nathan MacKinnon on playing on a line with Gabriel Landeskog