Aaron Rodgers, Cam Heyward form leadership bond with Steelers

Perhaps recognizing that Aaron Rodgers is the only other player on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster who was born in the 1980s, Cameron Heyward takes every opportunity to needle Rodgers because of his age.

“He’s old,” the 36-year-old Heyward said of Rodgers on Wednesday.

Moments later, Heyward delivered a zinger, “He’s a big Nickelback guy,” citing one of rock bands associated with the decade of the 2000s — a decade during which many of their current teammates were born.

A few weeks shy of his 42nd birthday, Rodgers hasn’t let Heyward off the hook for his age, either.

“I like to razz him,” Rodgers said this week, “from time to time.”

Rodgers and Heyward form something of an odd couple — Heyward, a 15-year veteran defensive tackle who grew up in Georgia and went to college at Ohio State; Rodgers, a California native who went to Cal-Berkeley and spent 18 NFL seasons as a quarterback in Green Bay.

But the duo has paired up to make for quite the leadership team for the Steelers.

“He’s been bought-in since he’s gotten here,” Heyward said of Rodgers. “We joke off the field, but we do challenge each other and try to make sure (we do what’s best for) the team, and we have the right pulse of the team. It’s just about communicating and making sure we can go forward.”

Rodgers is serving as captain for a third different franchise over a four-year span. He’s been a captain for 15 seasons. Heyward has been a Steelers defensive captain for 11 consecutive seasons.

No players on the Steelers roster are older than Rodgers or Heyward, and none can match their years of experience in the NFL or in a formal captaincy.

“I really appreciate his leadership,” Rodgers said. “He’s a guy who knows how to use his voice at the right times, and his play has been stellar. He’s made some plays where he’s hustling the backside of balls being on the flat that are really impressive. He’s pushed the pocket in the middle. He’s got his hands on a lot of footballs that have been key, kind of game-changing plays for us. He’s a steady guy.

“I’m really fortunate to play with Cam Heyward.”

Heyward in March groused on his podcast that Rodgers was at that point not committing to playing for the Steelers, saying “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t. It’s that simple.”

Heyward later walked that sentiment back, and by the time Rodgers signed with the Steelers in June the two had begun to bond. This week, Heyward referenced that Rodgers’ reputation (in the eyes of some) is “misconstrued.”

By the midpoint of this season — one that is showing some promise for the Steelers, who sit at 5-3 — the two veterans have developed a relationship in which each feels comfortable going to the other with ideas in regards to helping the team.

“It just speaks to who he is as a person,” Heyward said of Rodgers. “I’ve had fun getting to know him. We kid and joke, but we enjoy playing these type of games. We enjoy the challenge week-in and week-out. I think we’re all just trying to attain one goal, but the main goal is simply going 1-0 this week.”